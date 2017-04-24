First Galaxy S9 details emerge in new report

The Galaxy S8 is probably the best Android smartphone you can buy right now. It’s got a fantastic all-screen design and offers a variety of exciting features. Also impressive is the fact that the phone isn’t as expensive as we’d have expected it to be. Unsurprisingly, however, Samsung is already developing its next Galaxy S model. A new report from Korea makes the first mention of the Galaxy S9’s Qualcomm processor.

Quoting Aju Business Daily, The Investor says that Samsung and Qualcomm has already started work on a new mobile chip for the Galaxy S9. The chip is likely to be called Snapdragon 845 and should be manufactured by Samsung or TSMC when development is complete.

A report a few weeks ago claimed the Galaxy S9 is already in development at Samsung. At the time, the Galaxy S8 wasn’t even available in stores.

Samsung uses the Snapdragon 835 and the Exynos 8895 chips in its Galaxy S8 phone, both 10nm chips that are faster and more energy-efficient than their predecessors. The company employed the same tactic for years, which means it’s likely a version of the Galaxy S9 will also be powered by a Samsung-made chip.

The report, however, doesn’t mention anything about Samsung’s future Exynos chips, or the tech specs of the Galaxy S9’s processors.

The Galaxy S8 currently has the best mobile processor pair you can find on an Android device, and it’s the only phone to have a Snapdragon 835 chip inside. However, tests have shown that the iPhone 7’s performance is still no match for the Galaxy S8.