Every Xbox One and Xbox 360 game you can download for free in May

April has been a busy month for Microsoft. First the company shared new details about the 4K Xbox, codenamed Project Scorpio. Then the Creators Update arrived for Windows 10 and now, on Friday, the Xbox team has revealed the free Xbox One and Xbox 360 Games with Gold for the month of May.

First up for Xbox One owners is the director’s cut of Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams — a platformer in which the main character has the ability to transform the world around her. Xbox One owners will also get a free copy of Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris, which is an interesting top-down spin-off of the Tomb Raider franchise that is infinitely more fun with a group of friends.

Both Xbox One and Xbox 360 gamers will be able to download third-person action games Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II and LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga next month as well.

Here are the details on the availability of the Xbox One and Xbox 360 Games with Gold for May:

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut ($14.99 ERP): May 1 – 31 on Xbox One

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris ($19.99 ERP): May 16 – June 15 on Xbox One

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II ($19.99 ERP): May 1 – 15 on Xbox 360 & Xbox One

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga ($19.99 ERP): May 16 – 31 on Xbox 360 & Xbox One

You’ll save nearly $75 if you pick up all four of these games and can add up to 4000 points to your gamerscore. Also, keep in mind that each of the Xbox 360 titles are backward compatible with the Xbox One, so even if you don’t have an Xbox 360 on hand, you can still download all four games listed above.

You can check out footage of all four of May’s free Games with Gold in the video below: