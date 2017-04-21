Get 20 free heroes in ‘Heroes of the Storm’ just for logging in

In the next few days, Blizzard will begin to roll out Heroes of the Storm 2.0 — the biggest update for its popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) since the game launched two years ago.

You can read more about the update on the Heroes of the Storm site, which details the new progression system, introduces Loot Chests and shows off some the cosmetic items that will be coming to the game. But the most exciting part of the update might be the promotion that launches alongside it.

When Heroes 2.0 rolls becomes available in your region, you can log in to receive 100 gems for free. With those 100 gems, you can buy one of four Mega Hero Bundle from the in-game shop, each featuring a selection of heroes that suit a certain play-style. There’s an assassin bundle, a flex bundle, a support & specialist bundle and a tanks & bruisers bundle. Once you buy one, the others will become unavailable.

If you’ve never played Heroes of the Storm and aren’t sure which bundle to select, Blizzard has put together a short quiz on its website to give you an idea of which bundle might be best for you. If you prefer to rush into battle and slay enemy heroes, you might want to go with the tanks. If you’d rather spend your time on the battlefield healing allies and providing support, take the support bundle instead.

As complicated as MOBAs can be, Heroes of the Storm prides itself on being one of the easiest to pick up and play in the genre. The barrier to entry has always been the cost to amass a reasonable collection of heroes, but the Mega Hero Bundles should eliminate that barrier for new and returning players.

Heroes of the Storm 2.0 launches on April 25th, at which point you can log in to claim your free gems and grab a Mega Hero Bundle. The offer will only last until May 22nd, so act fast.