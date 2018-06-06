iOS 12 has plenty of hidden tricks and features – here are most of them

The next major software update for iPhone and iPad is focused on improving the overall experience and performance, but that doesn’t mean iOS 12 is as boring as you’d expect. Apple focused on a few of the most important iOS 12 features during the keynote, and we highlighted some of the best features coming to your iPhone and iPad, including hidden ones.

But there are plenty of extra iOS 12 tricks and tips that you’ll only discover once you start using the software. Luckily for you, this video will demo most of them.

Created by 9to5Mac the following video shows 100 iOS 12 features, and it’s a good one to watch right now, or save for whenever you install a iOS 12 beta, or the final release.

The video goes over some of the main features that Apple already demoed, including speed improvements, all the new Apple apps, Siri’s new smarts, the extra Animoji and the Memoji experience.

But it also covers all the tine features that you’ll have to discover yourself, like support for a second face on the iPhone X and better way to close apps on iPhone X.

If all that sounds exciting, then you should also know you can install iOS 12 beta 1 right now if you’re a developer, or if you have access to a developer profile — here’s how to get your iOS 12 beta fix right now.

The first beta is surprisingly good, and it delivers a much better performance than any previous first beta release. Then again, buggy software isn’t for everyone, so, naturally, there’s always a way to move downgrade iOS 12 beta to iOS 11.4. Yes, without losing any data.