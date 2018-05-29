Video: Maroon 5’s Adam Levine takes Porsche Mission E for a spin, says the car has ‘a soul’

Over the past few years, Tesla’s Model S hasn’t had to deal with much competition. Sure, there are more affordable EVs available from the likes of Chevy, but we’ve yet to see an all-electric luxury car hit the market and truly give the Model S a run for its money. That, however, is about to change with the impending release of the Porsche Mission E.

Set to go on sale sometime in 2019, the Mission E not only looks incredibly sleek, but it boasts some truly jaw-dropping specs as well. Sporting a 0-60 time of 3.5 seconds, the Mission E has a top speed in excess of 155 MPH and can go for 310 miles on a single charge. Moreover, Uew Michael of Porsche recently said that the Mission E will be able to charge twice as fast as a Tesla. Specifically, the Mission E can reportedly charge to 80% in just 15 minutes.

Price wise, the entry-level Mission E is said to cost about $85,000. So while the car may not come cheap, it may very well lure some prospective Model S buyers over to the Porsche camp. With the Mission E launch inching closer with each passing week, Porsche has finally started making the car available for a few high-profile test drives.

Porsche kicked things off earlier this month by letting former F1 race driver Mark Webber take the car for a spin. More recently, Porsche let Maroon 5 frontman and avowed Porsche fan Adam Levine behind the wheel at the Porsche Experience Center in Los Angeles.

Levine was able to take the Mission E for one lap around the track, and not surprisingly, he came away with glowing reviews.

“Porsche people are not normal,” Levine said, “because we want more out of driving. The problem with electric cars a lot of times is that they just don’t have a soul, and they don’t have a beating heart. And this actually does, which is amazing to me.”

The full video can be seen below.