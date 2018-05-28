Don’t buy a new MacBook this week

In just over a week, Apple’s WWDC 2018 kicks off with a presentation of all the new software innovations Apple has created for iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS devices.

While WWDC focuses on software, we might get some new hardware as well, according to some reports. So if you’re currently looking to buy a new MacBook, you might want to hold that thought for a few days. The chances are that some models will get a refresh.

Even if Apple won’t update any of its MacBook families next week, there is one reason to avoid its laptops for the time being. Many people have complained about keyboards on MacBooks, and that’s hopefully something Apple will fix this year.

But there’s already a sign that a MacBook update is in the works. As discovered by The Mac Observer, the 2.3GHz 13-inch MacBook Pro is sold out at the moment. Order it now, and you’ll have it delivered only on June 6th. All other Macs are available for delivery right now.

Apple’s WWDC keynote is scheduled for June 4th. It could all be just a big coincidence, and Apple might not refresh its hardware just yet. But the MacBooks certainly deserve an upgrade to the latest Intel processors, as well as new keyboards — hopefully, Apple has found a way to fix the issue.

Other reports said that Apple might unveil the second-generation iPhone SE at WWDC 2018, so it sure looks like some new Apple hardware is coming out of WWDC 2018.