Massive Apple sale takes $200 off entry-level MacBooks and even discounts the Retina iMac

B&H is currently running a massive sale on virtually all of Apple’s MacBook and iMac lineup. The sale is notable because it’s not just limited to the cheapest model, or taking a little off a still-expensive MacBook. No, it’s got significant discounts on everything from entry-level MacBooks up to the most expensive MacBook Pro, so if you’re in the market for a new computer and you’re wedded to Apple, it’s definitely worth taking a look.

For starters, there’s $200 off the cheapest MacBooks and MacBook Pros. The mid-2017 MacBook is on sale for $1,099, $200 less than the regular price, and it’s available in all three colors. If you are willing to trade portability for power, the 13.3″ MacBook Pro (without Touch Bar) is also $1,099, the same $200 saving over its retail price of $1,299. The base MacBook Pro comes with 128GB of storage, but if you want to step up to the same device with 256GB of storage, there’s also a discount on that model.

The best deal in this entire sale might be the 21.5″ Retina 4K iMac, which is also $200 off its regular price of $1,299, and selling for just $1,099. Although the discount is the same as what’s being offered on the MacBooks, significant discounts on the iMac are far more rare. You can also now put your savings into getting that space gray Magic Keyboard and mouse.

It’s not just savings on the cheaper devices, either. B&H also has discounts on almost every model of MacBook Pro, right up to the top-spec 15-inch MacBook Pro. The biggest monetary discount of the entire sale is actually on the 2016-era top-of-the-line 15-inch MacBook Pro, which comes with a 2.9GHz Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and 2TB SSD. It’s on sale for $2,999 — which is still a lot of money! — but far less than the regular $4,299.