Every Twitter user needs to change their password because someone messed up real bad

Twitter is advising all 330 million users to change their account passwords after a bug logged them in plain text. Although Twitter doesn’t believe that anyone found the passwords or has misused them in any way, the company is still recommending that users change their passwords out of an “abundance of caution.”

According to Twitter’s blog post, the breach occurred because of a flaw in Twitter’s security system. The company is supposed to only store passwords in an encrypted format, known as a “has.” Unfortunately, plaintext passwords were being saved to an internal log file in plain text, raising the possibility that someone could potentially have seen and copied users’ passwords.

If Twitter’s internal investigation is correct, the log file with the plaintext passwords was never exposed externally, which means that the possibility that the file was accessed by malicious actors is low. In this instance, it seems that Twitter discovered the security vulnerability on its own, before anyone had a chance to take advantage.

As ever, it’s a good idea to not only change your password, but also to enable two-factor authentication on your account. Having a second factor of authentication, such as an SMS message with a login code or an Authenticator app, means that just your username and password isn’t enough to log into your account, which makes this kind of vulnerability far less scary.

Twitter’s full explanation for the bug can be found below: