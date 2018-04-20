New iPhone SE coming in May without a headphone jack, report says

Apple is preparing to launch the second-edition iPhone SE this spring, a new report says, and it will come complete with a few radical design changes.

The phone will still resemble the 2016 model when it comes to overall design. But it’s supposed to ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack, and it might support wireless charging.

The iPhone 6s and iPhone SE are the only two iPhones featuring headphone jacks right now, and both are supposed to go extinct soon if this new report is to be believed. The 2018 iPhone SE will replace the previous model in Apple’s lineup, while the iPhone 6s should be discontinued this fall when Apple introduces new iPhone flagships.

Japanese blog Macotakara talked to accessory makers over at the Global Sources Mobile Electronics trade show in Hong Kong, who claim the new iPhone SE will have the same overall design as its predecessor.

The Touch ID button is still in place, which means the handset isn’t getting an iPhone X-like makeover. The rear metal shell might be replaced by glass, which would make wireless charging possible, although there’s no conclusive evidence to support this rumor.

The phone is getting an A10 Fusion chip, and support for HEIF image format and HEVC video compression.

A different leak revealed that Apple is indeed working on a bunch of unreleased iPhones, including what appears to be an iPhone SE. It’s unclear, however, whether the company will launch the handset in May, ahead of its early June WWDC 2018 conference, or at the show. The previous model was quietly announced in March 2016.