Elon Musk says Model 3 production struggles are ‘stressful’ and ‘painful’

Over the past few months, investors have been keeping an incredibly close eye on Tesla’s ability to ramp up Model 3 production. And with good reason, the Model 3 was supposed to be the first Tesla vehicle not subject to any prolonged delays. Speaking to this point, Tesla CEO Elon Musk many months ago claimed that Model 3 production would reach 20,000 units per month by the end of 2017, an ambitious goal Tesla didn’t come anywhere close to achieving.

As it stands now, Tesla is currently manufacturing the Model 3 at a rate of 2,020 units per week. Looking forward, Tesla is aiming to reach a threshold of 5,000 units per week by the end of June of this year. Without question, the pressure is on for Tesla to deliver, which is why Elon Musk in recent weeks has taken to sleeping inside of Tesla’s factory.

In a recent interview with CBS This Morning, Musk spoke briefly about the pressure Tesla is under as the company seeks to increase production significantly.

“I definitely feel stressed,” Musk said. “It’s been incredibly difficult and painful over the past several months. Yeah, I’ve been sleeping on the factory floor, not because I think that’s a fun place to sleep. It’s terrible.”

Musk later added that he doesn’t believe that company employees should be experiencing hardship while the CEO is off on vacation.

A brief excerpt of the interview can be seen below, with the full interview with Musk set to air tomorrow morning. Interestingly, tomorrow’s video will provide us with our first ever look at the Model 3 production line.