Charging your Tesla at a Supercharger station just got more expensive

The impact Tesla’s Model S had on the auto industry at large is immeasurable. In one fell swoop, Tesla managed to kickstart the EV revolution by completely re-thinking the very concept of what the driving experience should and can be. For as revolutionary as the Model S was, its success would not have been possible had Tesla not had the foresight to roll out a nationwide network of Supercharger stations.

Though hardly a concern these days, it wasn’t all that long ago that “range anxiety” was a common argument levied against the mass adoption of electric cars. Tesla’s Supercharger network addressed that concern by providing Tesla owners with the ability to re-charge their vehicles for free on long trips. What’s more, Tesla’s Supercharger network enabled drivers to recharge extremely quickly.

Tesla’s Supercharger network undoubtedly helped Tesla sell more cars, but now that we’re a few years removed from the Model S release — and now that Tesla’s lineup includes the Model X and the Model 3 — Supercharger stations are predictably getting more and more crowded.

In light of that, Tesla has had to adjust how it manages access to its Supercharger network. In short, new Model S and Model X buyers are afforded a certain number of kWh charging credits whereas Model 3 buyers have to pay for any Supercharger access.

Now comes word via Electrek that Tesla recently raised the rate it charges for Supercharger access, though the increase reportedly varies from state to state. In most states, the report notes that users might see a price increase of about 20-40%.

In a statement provided to Electrek on the matter, Tesla explained:

We occasionally adjust rates to reflect current local electricity and usage. The overriding principle is that Supercharging will always remain significantly cheaper than gasoline, as we only aim to recover a portion of our costs while setting up a fair system for everyone.

For what it’s worth, Tesla added it does not view its Supercharger stations as a “profit center” and that they will never be operated in that manner.