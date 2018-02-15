Project Fi makes its already-great roaming coverage even better

Google’s Project Fi built its reputation by having the simplest pay-as-you-use data plan anywhere, but that’s not all the network is good for. Project Fi’s international usage plan, which doesn’t have any extra charges for international data compared to domestic, is about all you could ever ask for.

Starting today, the plan is getting a little more ubiquitous. Project Fi’s international plan now covers 135 countries, up from 170, and Google also has a neat new feature to help you work out what you’ll be paying when you’re travelling.

The countries that Project Fi has added includes Tunisia, Morocco, Nigeria, Guam, and Sierra Leone. Just as you do when stateside, customers will pay $10 per GB of data, with calling and texting included for $20 a month. Project Fi’s new Bill Protection feature — basically a poor man’s unlimited data plan — caps your data bill at $60 per month, regardless of how much data you use.

Google has also used its personal data trove for the first time with Project Fi. The company will take information about upcoming trips, scraped from your emails, to send you a notification before you travel about how much your data will cost when you’re overseas: