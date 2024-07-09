Honor Magic Vs3 foldable might beat Samsung’s cheap new Galaxy foldable to market

One of the most exciting Galaxy foldable rumors of the year was that Samsung would launch a cheaper Fold-type device in 2024. The more affordable handset would help the Korean giant combat China-based rivals. That rumor evolved over the past few months. We don’t expect the cheap new foldable to be a part of Samsung’s Unpacked press event in Paris this week. Instead, the cheaper version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 handset might launch in September or October.

Of course, other foldable smartphone vendors aren’t just sitting idly by as Samsung prepares to launch the Fold 6 and Flip 6 this month.

Honor isn’t getting ready to launch just one new foldable flagship, the Magic V3, which should be even thinner than the Magic V2 (seen above). It also teased a more affordable Magic Vs3 foldable that will be available in China several months before Samsung’s cheap new foldable launches.

The Magic V3 and Magic Vs3 should be unveiled on July 12th, just a couple of days after Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 event. But the latter is already available to reserve online before preorders start in China.

Honor teaser shows Magic V3 and Magic Vs3. Google translation Image source: Honor via PlayfulDroid

The price hasn’t been revealed, but the Magic Vs3 is clearly a standalone device. Honor has teased its design on social media, per PlayfulDroid. A Google translation of the image above tells us that Honor is “dreaming of Paris and fighting for glory.” That’s a pretty clear message if you ask me. Honor is coming after Samsung with its foldables, which include the Magic V Flip and Magic V Purse.

The reservation listing shows the same images. The phone features a relatively wide external display and a large camera on the back in the left corner, similar to most non-foldable phones.

The Magic V3 flagship will feature a centrally-located camera module. That’s another indication the Magic Vs3 is a distinct device.

The reservation page also indicates the Magic Vs3 will come in three storage options: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

Honor Magi Vs3 design. Image source: Honor via 9to5Google

It’s unclear how thin the Magic Vs3 will be. That’s an important detail, considering how thin the Magic V2 was last year. Honor shocked the world with a Fold-type foldable about as big as an iPhone when folded. That’s something Samsung hasn’t been able to match with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 last year. The upcoming Fold 6 is unlikely to do any better than that, though rumors say it’ll be thinner and lighter.

Honor’s on teasers and leaks from China indicate the Magic V3 will have a thickness of 9.7mm. That’s an improvement over last year’s model, but only by a couple of millimeters. Sizing details for the more affordable Magic Vs3 have not leaked.

While these Honor Magic V3 foldables will compete against Samsung’s Fold 6 in the coming months, it’s unclear whether the cheaper Magic Vs3 will be available in international markets. That’s a scenario Samsung should be afraid of. Otherwise, the more affordable Magic Vs3 will remain largely inaccessible.

