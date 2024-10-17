Apple Music lets artists promote concerts with new Set Lists feature

It seems Apple Music got some inspiration from Setlist.fm, the popular website for sharing set lists of artists’ concerts and tours. In a blog post on Apple Music for Artists, the streaming service announced that artists can now create and share a “Set List playlist with fans on Apple Music to promote upcoming tour dates, let fans relive your concerts, and connect with listeners.”

In the article, Apple explains to artists how this Set List feature works: “Your artist image will make up the cover art of your Set List, so you must have an artist image uploaded in Apple Music for Artists to use the feature.”

By keeping their Bandsintown account updated with their concert and tour dates, Apple says this is the easiest way to create a Set List. “Your upcoming show dates can link to your artist page on Shazam, Spotlight Search, and Apple Maps, and can make it easier to set up your Set List in your Apple Music for Artists account,” the company writes.

Apple even explains how artists can create these new Apple Music Set List playlists:

Go to Artist Content and scroll down to Artist Playlists. There you’ll find all of your Set Lists that are live on your Apple Music artist page or in progress. Follow these steps to create a new Set List:

Click the (+) button next to Artist Playlists to create a new Set List. If you haven’t made one yet, click the Create a Set List button. Select the type of show you’re creating a Set List for (a concert, tour, or residency) and add an event name. Add an event. If you’ve connected your Bandsintown account with Shazam, you should see your upcoming scheduled events for selection. If you don’t see your event listed, connect your Apple Music artist page with Bandsintown. Otherwise, manually enter an event, and provide the location and date. Set a publish date. Select a date for the playlist to publish on Apple Music. The date must be no earlier than one day in the future. The playlist will be published at the local date and time of where the user who created it is located. Click Continue when you are done. Use search to select tracks for your Set List. You can search by song name or by pasting a song’s Apple Music link in the search bar. A Set List playlist should include tracks of the songs you performed at a show or on tour. If your set list has slightly changed on different nights of your tour, use the track listing that most accurately captures the whole tour. If covers or collaborations with another artist are part of your tour, those artists can also be included on your Set List. Drag and drop each track to update the order of your Set List. When your Set List is ready, click Publish. Your Set List will be available on Apple Music on your previously selected publish date.

Artists can create as many Set List playlists as shows they have played or plan to play. They can also promote their show using the Artists app on iOS. Lastly, it’s also possible to hide or delete playlists.