Watch the Moon eclipse Uranus this weekend

January is shaping up to be an interesting month for celestial events. Not only do we have a once-in-a-lifetime green comet soaring through our solar system right now, but some parts of the world will get to watch as the Moon eclipses Uranus, completely hiding the blue planet behind it when it does.

According to a map presented by Sky.org, only a few small parts of the Earth will be able to take advantage of this beautiful sight when it happens. In fact, the map shows that most of the places where the Moon eclipsing Uranus will be visible are open oceans along the northern portion of the globe. However, Greenland, parts of Canada, and Alaska will possibly be able to view the sight.

Image source: tia bozzo/EyeEm / Adobe

For those in those regions looking to watch the Moon eclipse Uranus, you will need to do so at specific times throughout the day on Saturday, January 28. Sky.org says viewers in Alaska will need to look for the Moon to eclipse the blue planet sometime between 15:38 and 04:24 local time. Canadians in the area of effect will want to keep their eyes on the sky between 18:42 – 04:53.

Finally, those in Greenland can expect the Moon to eclipse Uranus sometime between 09:27 – 04:58. If you’re located in any of the regions that can see this celestial event, make sure to head outside during the conjunction. Unfortunately, there’s a lot of the world that won’t be able to view this beautiful sight, as the Moon’s path in front of Uranus has a lot to do with relativity and location on Earth.

That’s because the Moon is the closest celestial object to our planet. As such, where you are in the world can change your perspective when looking out into space at our Moon. Hopefully, we’ll see some images of the Moon eclipsing Uranus in the coming days. If you aren’t in the area of the conjunction, you can possibly take advantage of the Moon eclipsing Mars later this year, too.