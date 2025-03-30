This new device is designed to generate electricity from the Earth’s rotation

In a world chasing cleaner energy, a group of physicists may have uncovered a surprising new way to make power: by tapping into the Earth’s own rotation. That’s right, researchers at Princeton University have finally shown that passive electricity generation might be more than just theory.

This new experiment, recently highlighted in Physical Review Research, demonstrates that a specially designed device can produce a continuous, measurable voltage—powered entirely by the planet’s spin through its magnetic field.

The concept sounds simple: a conductor moving through a magnetic field should generate a current. But since the 1800s, scientists have tried and failed to make this happen using Earth’s rotation alone. That changed in 2016, when physicist Christopher Chyba and his team outlined conditions under which it might work.

Now, they’ve built a device to put that theory to the test, allowing them to synthesize passively generated electricity. It could unlock an entirely new option for clean energy.

Image source: KanawatTH / Adobe

The team’s apparatus was made up of a cylindrical shell made of manganese-zinc ferrit rotated into alignment with Earth’s magnetic field. Because of its shape and properties, electrons inside the shell couldn’t fully cancel out the electric force created by the rotation.

The result was a tiny but consistent voltage, in the range of 17 microvolts, and a measurable current. While this is a small amount of power—far less than what’s needed for daily use—it’s the principle that matters. This is passive electricity generation in its purest form. It requires no fuel, no movement apart from Earth’s own, and no external power source.

Importantly, the team confirmed the effect by running the same experiment in a second, uncontrolled location. The signal still appeared. Controls within the experiment also ruled out possible interference from heat gradients and background electromagnetic noise.

Scaling the system to produce usable electricity is still a major challenge, of course. However, the potential is there. Devices that use this method could one day act as maintenance-free power sources in remote environments, or support ultra-long-life sensors.