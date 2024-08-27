Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 release date iPhone 16 Thunderbolts* Atlantic Cooling Apple Watch Series 10 iOS 18 Free Streaming Apps Netflix Top 10
Home Science News

This is the most bizarre idea we’ve seen to cool your home in a heat wave, but it works

By
Published Aug 27th, 2024 4:34PM EDT
Heatwave Canada
Image: mbruxelle/Adobe

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

A British engineer has come up with a bizarre but genuinely intriguing idea to help cool down homes during the heat waves still hitting Europe and the United Kingdom. Instead of having to rely on expensive air conditioning units—many homes don’t have them—Tom Greenhill has recommended using a yogurt window coating to help cool your house off.

Now, I know what you’re thinking. Why would you put yogurt on your windows? Well, turns out the reason is that when the yogurt dries, it actually creates this “fritted glass effect” that Greenhill says causes the window to reflect light and heat instead of letting it inside.

Based on the images shared in De Zeen’s report, the outcome looks very similar to frosted glass. Greenhill says he takes the yogurt and uses a roller to apply it to the windows. It doesn’t smell or attract insects. He says the yogurt window coating doesn’t degrade unless there is heavy rain.

Girl driver being hot during heat wave in carImage source: DimaBerlin / Adobe

Further, if you need to wash it off for any reason, it’s really easy to do. All you need to do is get a cloth and some water and then wash down the windows, and it will come right off.

While putting a yogurt window coating on your house might seem strange, Greenhill says it could be a great, low-cost option for renters especially. The yogurt doesn’t cause any permanent change to the building and can easily be removed at any time.

Greenhill says he got the idea from someone who suggested that a museum put yogurt on its massive glass roof during a summer heat wave one year in the 1990s. He says that the anecdote stuck with him over the years, and he finally decided to give it a try, to astounding results.

Don’t Miss: New experiment helped mice live up to 33% longer – will it work on people?

This article talks about:

Joshua Hawkins Writer

Josh Hawkins has been writing for over a decade, covering science, gaming, and tech culture. He also is a top-rated product reviewer with experience in extensively researched product comparisons, headphones, and gaming devices.

Whenever he isn’t busy writing about tech or gadgets, he can usually be found enjoying a new world in a video game, or tinkering with something on his computer.

Joshua Hawkins's latest stories

More Science

Latest News