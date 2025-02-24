This crazy flying car may enter production as soon as this year

The future of transportation is getting a serious upgrade, and it’s happening faster than you might think. Among sleek electric cars and futuristic tech at the 2025 Silicon Valley Auto Show, one vehicle stole the spotlight: the Alef Flying Car.

Yes, it is a real-life flying car, not a CGI concept or an AI-generated fantasy. If everything goes according to plan, production could start as soon as late 2025 or early 2026.

Alef’s flying car functions like a regular electric vehicle—until it doesn’t. Unlike anything else on the market, this car can take off vertically and fly forward. It’s a far cry from the hybrid flying car out of China last year, and the San Mateo-based company recently completed a successful city test flight, shocking even skeptics who assumed the footage was fake.

Jim Dukhovny, CEO and co-founder of Alef, told news agencies that people didn’t believe it was real, and they had to have news reporters shoot footage of it live to prove it.

But if you’re considering getting your own airborne ride, be prepared to drop some serious cash. The Alef Flying Car costs $300,000 at the moment. However, the company expects prices to drop as production scales up. And despite the steep price tag, interest is through the roof as Alef has reportedly already received over 3,000 pre-orders.

The company aims to start production in late 2025 or early 2026. Of course, this timeline depends on regulatory approvals, manufacturing hurdles, and safety certifications. But if the company succeeds, flying cars could become a reality sooner than expected.

Beyond flying cars, the Silicon Valley Auto Show also highlighted the latest in electric and hybrid vehicles. While EV sales growth has slowed, demand remains strong. And with new EV batteries striking out across the market, the demand could become even greater.

Of course, the Alef Flying Car will remain one of the most intriguing—if not baffling—designs to come out of the EV industry in the past few years. And while they may still be a luxury for the ultra-rich, the fact that a real-life flying car exists just shows that we may be on the cusp of a technological boom.

All we can do now is hold on tight and see where the ride takes us.