First-of-its-kind EV battery adds 186 miles of range with a 5-minute charge

By
Published Nov 25th, 2024 3:43PM EST
Kia EV6 Charging
Image: Christian de Looper for BGR

What if charging your electric car was as quick as grabbing a coffee? Thanks to an incredible breakthrough by ProLogium, that vision is becoming a reality. The company revealed a first-of-its-kind, cutting-edge EV battery that can deliver up to 186 miles of driving range after just five minutes of charging.

This innovation is more than just a fast charge, though. ProLogium’s new EV battery is a leap forward in energy density. Traditional lithium-ion batteries, the kind in most EVs today, top out at about 300 watt-hours per kilogram (Wh/kg). However, ProLogium’s battery reaches an impressive 321 Wh/kg—and that’s just the start.

The company claims it plans to further boost the performance of its cutting-edge EV battery up to 77 percent by the end of 2024. This could lead to lighter, more efficient batteries that don’t sacrifice range for a fast charging speed. Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen EV batteries pushing the current boundaries of fast charging.

What’s especially exciting about ProLogium’s development, though, is the battery’s modular design. If part of the battery breaks, you don’t have to replace the whole thing—just the damaged section. This could cut repair costs significantly and make EV ownership even more appealing, something EV manufacturers have been struggling to do.

Sure, the Cybertruck might be appealing to some because of how off-the-wall it looks on the road. There’s no doubt that Tesla has made quite an imprint on the EV market. However, the widespread adoption of EVs is still far from what many would like to see it become. ProLogium’s new cutting-edge EV battery could help with that.

This breakthrough is a big step toward making electric cars not just an eco-friendly option but also the most convenient one. With faster charging, longer range, and smarter designs, the future of electric vehicles has even more room to grow with batteries like this.

Joshua Hawkins

Josh Hawkins has been writing for over a decade, covering science, gaming, and tech culture. He also is a top-rated product reviewer with experience in extensively researched product comparisons, headphones, and gaming devices.

Whenever he isn’t busy writing about tech or gadgets, he can usually be found enjoying a new world in a video game, or tinkering with something on his computer.

