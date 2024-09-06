Scientists can turn mice temporarily transparent to see their organs

Scientists have found a way to make see-through mice, allowing them to observe their organs as they go about their daily lives. The procedure is being used to observe the insides of mice without harming the animals. All it requires is for the researchers to rub common yellow food dye onto the skin of the mice.

It’s a strange occurrence, seeing a mouse’s skin turn transparent as you rub food dye on it. The researchers say it gives you a complete look into the mouse’s body, showing the blood vessels, organs, and everything else inside.

While we have gotten good looks at the insides of mice before, thanks to slicing open dead ones to study, this is the first time we’re getting a proper glimpse into the creatures while they are still alive. Being able to monitor the see-through mice will give scientists more opportunities to see exactly how their bodies work while they are living.

A scientist wearing a mask and looking through the microscope in a laboratory. Image source: karn/Adobe

The hope is that we’ll one day be able to look deeper into our own bodies to diagnose different medical conditions more easily. AI doctors are also helping with this, as some of them can even diagnose different medical conditions just by looking at your tongue.

The researchers say the dye makes mice see-through in a way similar to how light interacts with carbonated or fizzy water. The light shines through the fluid, and it changes direction every time it turns from water to gas bubble and back to water. Since the mice’s skin has a lot of water, it reacts similarly.

This transparency allows the researchers to look and probe deeper into the way the mice’s bodies work than we have ever been able to before. But the dye doesn’t make the skin completely invisible. Sure, it’s transparent, but you still won’t get a complete and totally clear look at the person’s insides. You still need to look through all the organs, bones, and blood vessels.