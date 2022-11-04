Science says if you can pass one of these four tests, you’ll live longer

Living longer isn’t always easy and being healthy while you live longer is even more difficult. But, if you’re worried about how long you might have to start a new business, get married, or see the world, scientists say that there are four home health tests you can take to determine whether your might live a longer or shorter life.

Of course, these tests are not in any way a defining answer to how long you will live. Complications arise, and even the healthiest people can be struck by heart attacks and other life-threatening conditions. But, taking part in these home health tests can help you improve your performance under stress, and it can at least give you an idea of how healthy your body might be.

The first test you can give yourself at home to check what your chances of living longer will be is called a pushup test. Essentially, researchers found that men who were able to do 40 or more pushups were 96 percent less likely to experience a cardiovascular event than those who could only do 10 or fewer in this home health test. Unfortunately, the researchers didn’t test women during this study.

A secondary test that you can use is called a walking test. The University of Sydney completed a study that found people who can walk three to four miles an hour has a 24 percent lower risk of all-cause mortality compared to those that walk at a much slower pace. Additionally, they found that the effect of this home health test was even more pronounced in older individuals 60 or over.

A third home test that people can take advantage of is called a sitting and rising test. According to research published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, those who can go from a standing to a sitting and then back to a standing position easily may be at a lower risk of mortality. To take part in this home health test, stand barefoot on a non-slick floor with a lot of open space around you.

From here, cross one leg over the other and then lower yourself down to a sitting position. After reaching a sitting position, try to stand up. The primary goal of this home health test is to do so without allowing your hands, knees, forearms, elbows, or the side of your legs to touch the floor. To score yourself, start out at 10 points and subtract half a point each time you broke that last rule.

Image source: kieferpix / Adobe

If you score less than eight points, then researchers say you are two times as likely to die within the following six years compared to those who scored higher. And people who scored three points or less, then they are more than five times as likely to die within the same period compared to those who score higher on this home health test.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen tests like this giving you ways to measure your risk of death. And while it can provide some information to work off, you should always rely on medical professionals, not home health tests, for the final say. And, if you want to lower the risk of death even further, you can always watch less television.

For more information on these home health tests, you can check out Jeff Haden’s original article at Inc.com.