Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID Spiderman 4 Apple Watch Series 8 Where to watch Yellowstone iPhone 12 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max Amazon Gift Card Deals Free Streaming Apps Marvel movies coming out Lost Snap Streak

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Home Science Space

Researchers say some black holes may be kinks in the fabric of space-time

By
Published May 18th, 2023 10:16PM EDT
ultramassive black hole in space
Image: Vadimsadovski / Adobe

Black holes just got a lot more intriguing. According to new research, some black holes found in the universe may be kinks in space-time, tangles of light that aren’t actually black holes, but instead are theoretical objects known as “topological solitons.”

These theoretical kinks in the fabric of space-time could be lurking all around our universe, new research published in Physical Review D suggests. This new research was published in April and aims to push our understanding of quantum physics to new places.

Black holes are incredibly frustrating because of how dangerous they are and because the infinity point believed to exist within a black hole – the point that continues to suck things into it infinitely, never releasing it – isn’t really possible. As such, we have something that explains that black holes can exist – the theory of relativity – but nothing to explain how they work.

black hole in spaceImage source: unlimit3d / Adobe

In other words, we don’t have the full picture when it comes to black holes, and we know that this impossible infinity point that seems to exist in black holes needs to be replaced by something more reasonable. Something that can actually exist. That’s where topological solitons come into play. These kinks in the fabric of space-time could help us better understand the gravity black holes rely on.

By understanding that, we’d be able to understand better exactly how black holes work, and possibly decode the point that draws the gravity into the black hole itself. The problem is we don’t have any black holes we can easily approach and study, and if we get too close, we risk whatever spacecraft we’re using being sucked into it, thus being unretrievable.

This new study seems to offer a bit of groundwork toward helping us better understand black holes and the possible kinks in space-time that exist in that same vein. However, without any proper way to study or prove this research, it’s just all theoretical at this point.

Perhaps in the future, we’ll find a black hole that we can more easily reach, allowing for more in-depth research into such things. Scientists may also be able to use gravitational waves to peer into black holes, which could help answer some of our questions, too.

Don’t Miss: Florida scientist breaks record for longest time spent living underwater

This article talks about:

Joshua Hawkins Writer

Josh Hawkins has been writing for over a decade, covering science, gaming, and tech culture. He also is a top-rated product reviewer with experience in extensively researched product comparisons, headphones, and gaming devices.

Whenever he isn’t busy writing about tech or gadgets, he can usually be found enjoying a new world in a video game, or tinkering with something on his computer.

Joshua Hawkins's latest stories

More Science

Latest News