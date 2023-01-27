Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
LastPass Hack New on Netflix AirPods Deals Netflix Top 10 Verizon Phone Deals New on Disney Plus No Caller ID Navalny HBO Max Apple Watch Deals
Home Science Space

Perseverance just created the first Martian weather report

Joshua Hawkins
By
Published Jan 26th, 2023 8:33PM EST
perseverance
Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech

The weather on Mars is proving to be unpredictable and turbulent. After months of roaming the surface of the Red Planet, NASA says that Perseverance has used the instruments onboard to create the first proper Martian weather report, which gives us an average of the temperatures found in the Jezero Crater where Perseverance has been searching for signs of life on Mars.

To create this new weather report, Perseverance used five button-sized sensors that are part of the Mars Environmental Dynamics Analyzer (MEDA) onboard the rover. These sensors pick up various bits of information about the environment on Mars, which has allowed Perseverance to create the first Martian weather report.

According to that report, the Jezero Crater sees average temperatures of minus 67 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 55 degrees Celsius). This can vary, though, to as much as 90 to 110 degrees Fahrenheit between night and day. One of the researchers says that Mars’ atmosphere oscillates depending on the periods of the Martian solar day, depending on the daily cycle of sunshine and the amount of dust in the clouds.

image from Ingenuity flight
From NASA’s blog: “This image of Mars was taken from the height of 33 feet (10 meters) by NASA’s Ingenuity Mars helicopter during its sixth flight on May 22, 2021.” Image source: NASA/JPL-Caltech

The researchers published a study on the findings, including the new Martian weather report, in Nature Geoscience earlier this month. In it, they break down how Perseverance was able to calculate and gather the needed data to generate the report, as well as how the temperatures fluctuate and why.

Perseverance has been busy the past few months gathering samples of Martian soil and rocks. NASA plans to complete a Mars sample retrieval mission within the next several years, hopefully revealing even more information about the Red Planet that we don’t know yet. In the meantime, though, having an accurate Martian weather report could help us learn more about the planet’s atmosphere.

And by doing that, we can learn more about how these atmospheric changes affect the planet’s surface overall, which could help immensely when NASA’s manned mission to Mars is finally greenlit in the 2030s.

This article talks about:

Joshua Hawkins
Joshua Hawkins Writer

Josh Hawkins has been writing for over a decade, covering science, gaming, and tech culture. He also is a top-rated product reviewer with experience in extensively researched product comparisons, headphones, and gaming devices. Whenever he isn’t busy writing about tech or gadgets, he can usually be found enjoying a new world in a video game, or tinkering with something on his computer.

Joshua Hawkins's latest stories

More Science

Latest News