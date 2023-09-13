NASA will release its UAP report this week

NASA will host a briefing this coming Thursday at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss its new UAP report. The briefing will focus heavily on the space agency’s third-party research into Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs). UAP is the new term for UFOs, which up until recently, was the go-to reference for any aircraft that couldn’t be identified or tracked to a specific nation or military.

The report will discuss the agency’s findings in depth. Around 30 minutes before the briefing, though, NASA will also publish the report, allowing anyone in the world access to its researchers’ work. This report is now a review or an assessment of previous unidentifiable observations, NASA explains in a post about the briefing.

Instead, the report simply looks to define the findings that an independent team has discovered since it was commissioned back in 2022. NASA says that UAPs are any observation of events in the sky that cannot be identified as aircraft or as a known natural phenomenon. This means that any unidentifiable lights in the sky technically count as UAPs.

The briefing will be streamed live on NASA’s app, as well as NASA Television and the space agency’s website. The briefing will include appearances from multiple high-ranking members of NASA’s administration team, including NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

Here’s a look at the full list of participants:

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson

Nicola Fox, associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters in Washington

Dan Evans, assistant deputy associate administrator for research, NASA’s Science Mission Directorate

David Spergel, president, Simons Foundation and chair of NASA’s UAP independent study team

You can view the briefing from anywhere with an internet connection. As noted above, NASA’s UAP report will be available publicly online on NASA’s website 30 minutes before the briefing begins. The briefing will also allow journalists and those interested to participate in person as well as by phone.