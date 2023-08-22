Click to Skip Ad
James Webb captures breathtaking view of Ring Nebula in new images

Published Aug 21st, 2023
webb ring nebula image
Image: ESA/Webb, NASA, CSA, M. Barlow, N. Cox, R. Wesson

The universe is full of extraordinary and beautiful things. While there are still many we don’t know about, the James Webb Space Telescope and other spacecraft like it have more than helped to enlighten us and expand our understanding of the universe. Now, Webb has captured a new set of breathtaking images showcasing the Ring Nebula in exquisite detail, unlike ever before.

The Ring Nebula lies roughly 2,500 light-years away from Earth. The nebula was formed by the star at its center, which continues to throw off outer layers as it runs out of fuel. Now, these new images captured by the James Webb space telescope and shared by the European Space Agency (ESA), showcase the nebula in amazing detail.

webb ring nebula imageImage source: ESA/Webb, NASA, CSA, M. Barlow, N. Cox, R. Wesson

The two images showcased include one captured with Webb’s Near-InfraRed Camera (NIRCam) and one captured using the Mid-InfraRed Instrument (MIRI). Both images reveal different details about the Ring Nebula, giving us more insight into this beautiful cosmic entity.

The NIRCam image, which is featured at the top of this article, showcases the intricate details of the Ring Nebula’s inner ring, which Webb has captured beautifully here. Alternatively, the other image featured in this article showcases the details of the outer ring, which were captured using the MIRI camera on the Webb space telescope.

As you can see, both instruments give us unprecedented insight into the heart and outer rings of this particular cosmic entity, which is only possible thanks to the power of the James Webb space telescope. You can see the different details that each image captures perfectly, like the red-orange central cavity within the ring structure as it transitions from yellow to purple and blue, showcasing the gas distribution within the nebula.

It really is a striking image and a reminder of everything that James Webb has taught us over the past year and some months.

