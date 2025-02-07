Incredible new smart fabric heats up to 54 degrees to keep you warm

What if instead of layering up with bulky clothes or relying on battery-powered heated jackets when you step outside in the winter, your clothing could warm itself using nothing but sunlight? Sure, we’ve seen talk about smart fabrics that can turn your clothing in a display, but now scientists have created something new: smart heating fabric that can heat itself using nothing but sunlight.

The secret behind this unique fabric lies in its unique composition. Researchers embedded specialized nanoparticles within fibers made from thermoplastic polyurethane (PTU), which is commonly used in waterproof sportswear. These nanoparticles are made from polyaniline (PANI) and polydopamine (PDA) and can absorb sunlight across a broad range of wavelengths.

The smart heating fabric then uses a technique known as photothermal conversation to transform the collected light into heat, raising the fabric’s temperature by over 54°F (30°C) in just 10 minutes of sun exposure. However, the researchers have also taken things a step further.

The fabric also features temperature-responsive dyes that can change color as the material heats up, providing a visual indicator of temperature changes. In tests, a small sweater knitted from the material reached an impressive 128.3°F (53.5°C) after just 10 minutes under sunlight. Its vibrant red hue faded to white as the fabric warmed, signaling the temperature shift.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Unlike traditional heated clothing that relies on battery packs or metal heating elements, this smart heating fabric is self-sustaining, lightweight, and incredibly durable. The researchers say that it retains its elasticity, can stretch up to five times its original size, and maintains both its heating efficiency and color-changing properties even after 25 washes.

To say this fabric could revolutionize outdoor gear, rescue equipment, military apparel, and even pet clothing designed for cold climates is a bit of an understatement. Since it doesn’t rely on external power sources, it could be especially useful for remote or off-grid environments.

From here, the researchers hope to focus on scaling the production costs down and making it easier to create the smart heating fabric. Once they overcome these hurdles, we could very well start to see new clothing releases that take advantage of this material.