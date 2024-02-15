Here’s why scientists are starting to buy into the Vision Pro hype

The Apple Vision Pro hype is now making its way to the world of science and research, despite garnering excitement from social media influencers, as well as some disdain from others, with Apple fans returning the device left and right. However, a group of researchers argue that Vision Pro could have some very important scientific uses if people adopt it.

There are, of course, several ways that the Vision Pro’s usage in science and research could play out. But, for Ken Pfeuffer, who studies human-computer interaction at Aarhus University in Denmark, the possible uses for Vision Pro in the medical and research field.

Talking to Nature, Pfeuffer says he can see how injured individuals who can’t use their hand might find usage out of the Vision Pro. Further, medical researchers told Nature that there could be several ways for the Vision Pro to prove its usefulness in medical care.

Apple Vision Pro with protective cover.

One particular advantage could come from using the eye-tracking technology inside the Vision Pro to help pick up on signs of stroke or dementia. Two medical researchers both expressed interest in studying the capabilities of the Vision Pro in this capacity.

Further still, others see the Vision Pro’s scientific uses in real-world situations, like surgeries, where the virtual display on the Vision Pro could help guide doctors through intense medical procedures. Of course, all of this doesn’t take into account the sheer size of the Vision Pro.

At roughly 600 grams, plus a 350-gram battery, wearing the Vision Pro for extended amounts of time isn’t exactly comfortable. Sure, that might change in the future as Apple further innovates on its technology. But whether or not we’ll ever reach the point of these devices being truly wearable all the time is another matter.

Still, it is always interesting to see how the newest tech can intertwine with the world of science. This latest report from Nature just helps to highlight how scientists can make the most of new tech like the Vision Pro, even if consumers aren’t always the biggest fan of those new pieces of tech.