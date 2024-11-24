Flight turbulence is getting worse, and now we know why

If you’ve noticed your flights feeling bumpier, you’re not alone. Scientists say that increased turbulence is becoming more frequent—and it has a lot to do with our changing climate.

Turbulence occurs when an aircraft flies through irregular airflows. These are often caused by colliding air masses or obstacles like mountains. It’s usually harmless but can be unnerving and, in rare cases, dangerous. A particularly tricky kind of turbulence is known as clear-air turbulence.

This kind of turbulence offers no visual warning like clouds or storms. For pilots, it’s the same as hitting an invisible pothole, and for passengers, it’s the moment your coffee unexpectedly leaps from your cup and into your lap. But what is causing this increase in turbulence? Well, scientists think it could have something to do with climate change.

Image source: Jag_cz/Adobe

New reports have revealed that turbulence, especially clear-air turbulence, is intensifying. As global temperatures climb, the atmosphere is growing less stable. Jet streams are becoming stronger and more erratic. These shifts have created the perfect conditions for increased turbulence to flourish.

For airlines and passengers alike, this uptick is pretty significant. Worse turbulence poses safety risks, particularly when passengers aren’t buckled up. More severe turbulence also means higher costs for airlines as longer flight routes to avoid turbulent zones burn more fuel, and frequent jostling increases wear and tear on aircraft, which drives up maintenance costs.

It’s clear that climate change is shaping more than just our planet’s surface—it’s also reshaping the skies, too. As increased turbulence continues to be a problem, the aviation industry is likely going to start looking for ways to help fight climate change.

This could mean renewed interest in attempts to undo the damage done by global warming, many of which have their own significant side effects—including terrifying acid rain.