ESA says goodbye to Gaia, but its work is far from finished

After more than a decade of scanning the stars, the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Gaia spacecraft has officially gone silent. The Gaia shutdown marks the end of a groundbreaking mission but not the end of its legacy.

Launched in 2013, Gaia set out to create the most detailed map of our galaxy ever made. Over the years, it charted nearly two billion stars, revealing not just their positions, but their motions, distances, and physical properties. What began as a five-year mission stretched into twelve, delivering discoveries that reshaped our understanding of the Milky Way—along with some unexpected black hole discoveries.

On March 27, 2025, mission operators at ESA’s control center carefully initiated the Gaia shut down. Far from a simple switch-off, the ESA says the process involved guiding the spacecraft into a stable solar orbit and methodically disabling its systems. Gaia’s robust design made this a challenge—it was built to recover from almost anything, including radiation and communication failures.

So engineers had to carefully dismantle its fail-safes and even corrupt its software to ensure it wouldn’t reactivate in the future.

But this wasn’t just a technical moment—it was a deeply human one. Before shutting it down completely, the team uploaded the names of over 1,500 contributors to the mission and added personal farewell messages to Gaia’s onboard memory. In a sense, the spacecraft now carries a piece of its team with it as it quietly drifts around the Sun.

While the spacecraft itself is no longer transmitting, the science it enabled is far from over. Its vast archive of stellar data will be mined for decades, with the next major data release, Data Release 4, scheduled for 2026 and a final catalog expected by 2030. Gaia’s findings are already being used to support new missions, uncover exoplanets, and refine our models of galactic evolution.

The Gaia shutdown may mark the end of operations, but the mission’s fingerprints are embedded across the field of astronomy. Gaia has transformed stargazing into a science of extraordinary detail.

And now, even in silence, it’s still showing us the way.