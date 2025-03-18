Crazy new tech allows people to taste digital food

Virtual reality is getting a whole new flavor—literally. Scientists at Ohio State University have developed e-Taste, a new technology that lets users experience taste in digital environments. With it, you could actually bite into a virtual slice of cake or sip a digitally generated cup of coffee—and taste them—all without leaving your room.

The system is designed to simulate real flavors by capturing taste data and transmitting it wirelessly to a receiver. Using specialized sensors and chemical dispensers, the new technology detects molecules like glucose and glutamate, which represent the five basic tastes—sweet, sour, salty, bitter, and umami.

Once the system collects this information, it transforms the data into an electrical signal and sends it to a remote device, where the taste is replicated for the user. The actual e-Taste experience happens via a small mouthpiece that connects to the chemical delivery system.

By adjusting how long the chemical solution interacts with the device’s gel layer, users can modify the intensity of flavors and even combine different tastes to create more complex sensations. We’ve seen similar tech, like a virtual reality lollipop that lets users taste things. But at least this time, you don’t have to lick anything.

To test how well e-Taste works, researchers ran human trials in which participants were asked to distinguish different levels of sourness. They got it right 70 percent of the time, proving the system can accurately replicate taste variations. In another experiment, subjects were presented with five food options—lemonade, cake, fried egg, fish soup, and coffee—through the tasting interface.

Perhaps the most mind-blowing aspect of e-Taste is its long-distance functionality. Researchers were able to transmit taste sensations from California to Ohio, proving that remote tasting is possible. In the future, you might be able to “share a meal” with someone halfway across the world—without ever cooking a bite.

While the tech is still in development, researchers believe it has huge potential beyond gaming and VR. It could help scientists understand how the brain processes flavor or even play a role in medical treatments and food science.