Researchers invented an electronic lollipop that lets you taste things in virtual reality

A new “VR lollipop” could soon let you taste things in virtual reality. Researchers highlighted the device in a new study published late last month in the journal PNAS. According to that study, the lollipop-like device lets you taste up to nine different flavors in virtual reality.

The flavors are simulated and can even be combined with smells to help make the sensation of taste feel lifelike, the scientists explain in their study. They simulate the different flavors by using small pouches filled with gels. These gels contain various chemicals that, when mixed with the user’s saliva, can simulate the different flavors that the VR experience showcases.

So far, the researchers have made the VR lollipop able to simulate the tastes of sugar, salt, citric acid, cherry, passion fruit, green tea, durian, milk, and grapefruit. Each flavor is released through a small electric current that passes through the different gels. The researchers say that the quantity of flavor delivered is based on the amount of voltage applied.

As such, several flavors can actually be mixed to create different tastes and sensations. Of course, there are far more use cases for a device like this than just making VR games and applications more immersive. The researchers also believe it could benefit online grocery shopping, education simulations, and even taste tests run by doctors.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that researchers have toyed with the idea of bringing the other senses to virtual reality. In fact, the VR lollipop is just one of many in a long list of devices, like Meta’s VR glove, which can let you feel things in VR as well.

There is, obviously, a lot of potential for something like this, especially as virtual reality applications continue to try for a more mainstream appeal. However, I can honestly say that I’m not in any rush to stick something like this anywhere near my mouth, and I’d wager many others aren’t either. But it’s still pretty cool.