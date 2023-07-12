Celebrate Webb’s anniversary with this breathtaking new image

It has been exactly one year since NASA revealed the first batch of images captured by the James Webb space telescope. These images showcased the telescope’s strength and effectiveness at studying the distant universe. Now to celebrate the anniversary of the telescope’s first data batch, NASA has revealed a new image of a stellar nursery, and it’s just as breathtaking as those first Webb images from last year.

Over the past year, the James Webb has more than deliver on its promise to help us look deeper into our universe, which you can read more in-depth about in our ultimate guide to James Webb. This newest image continues to conduct that mission, providing new depth in our studies of our stars are born.

The subject of these observations is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, which is the closest star-forming region to Earth. It’s pretty small, especially in comparison to more active stellar nurseries that James Webb has observed. But, it’s still densely packed with all the materials that are needed to keep pumping out new stars.

Image source: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pontoppidan (STScI)

With almost a year’s worth of data behind it, too, James Webb has really broadened humanity’s sense of the cosmos. Not only has it helped us peer deeper into the early universe than ever before, but it has even helped fuel the continued study of how the universe evolved, which continues to draw new questions and queries.

“Webb’s first year of science has not only taught us new things about our universe, but it has revealed the capabilities of the telescope to be greater than our expectations, meaning future discoveries will be even more amazing.” Eric Smith, associate director for research in the Astrophysics Division at NASA Headquarters, shared in a statement.

This newest Webb image not only shows the brilliance of these stellar nurseries and the beauty that they embody, but it shows that Webb is able to fully observe our universe, both near and far.