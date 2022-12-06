3 Skywatching events you don’t want to miss in December 2022

Each month, skywatchers have at least a few events to look forward to. As we head into the last month of the year, here are three epic December 2022 skywatching events you aren’t going to want to miss.

With the success of the Artemis I mission looming on the horizon, December is shaping up to be an exciting month for fans of space and everything it has to offer. One of the most basic ways to enjoy space is to take advantage of the various celestial events that can occur each month. From occultations to full moons, there’s plenty to look forward to in December of 2022.

Perhaps one of the most exciting skywatching events this December is when the Moon occults Mars. This is set to happen on December 7, and the Moon will completely cover Mars for viewers everywhere outside of the east coast and southeast. In those two regions, you’ll still be able to get a good view as the Moon barely passes by Mars, so it won’t be as spectacular, but it should still be cool.

Skywatching on December 7 will also bring the month’s full moon, something that many look forward to each year. This full moon is expected to be absolutely beautiful, and since it’s wintertime, the air outside should be nice and chilly for folks in the south. If you’re up north, then you’re probably going to have to worry about snow. Still, full moons are some of the most beautiful sights the night sky offers.

Of course, if you’re really looking for some spectacular December 2022 skywatching events, be sure to pay attention to the sky from December 25 to December 31. As the final days of the year count down, viewers can expect to watch the Moon slide past Saturn on December 26 and then past Jupiter on December 28.

You can also check out the skywatching events to look out for this month in a video shared by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab.