2022 Cadillac XT6 review

Looking for a mid-size SUV? There’s no shortage of options in 2022, and the options that have been around for a while are getting better and better. The Cadillac XT6 is aimed at those who want a luxury three-row SUV that doesn’t cost Escalade-type money, yet still retains some of the comforts and features that you would expect from a high-end vehicle.

But as mentioned, the 2022 Cadillac XT6 is up against a ton of competition. There are other luxury options, like the BMW X5, and much more affordable options, like the super-popular Kia Telluride. In terms of price, the Cadillac XT6 sits pretty much in the middle.

Does it do enough to hold its own in such a competitive landscape?

2022 Cadillac XT6 Rating: 3.5 Stars The 2022 Cadillac XT6 is luxurious and premium, but does it do enough to take on the huge amount of competition? Pros Good-looking exterior

Plenty of interior room

High-tech features

Easy to use infotainment Cons Competition has more luxurious interior

Performance only fine

2022 Cadillac XT6 exterior design

If you’re familiar with other modern Cadillacs, you’ll instantly recognize the exterior styling of the Cadillac XT6. You’ll get the classy shield-shaped grille, with nice mean-looking headlights, and that big shiny Cadillac logo in the middle. I really like the look of the front of this car. It can feel a little busy at times, but not overly so.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The side profile of the car is relatively handsome too. The car is a little boxy, but that translates to more interior space, which helps on a car like this. You will get a nice slightly sloped roof, and sculpted lines along the side of the car, helping make it look more premium. This car comes standard with roof rails.

The stylish does shift a little depending on the trim you go for. The wheels change between all the different models, however, they all come standard with 20-inch wheels that can be upgraded to 21-inch wheels if you want. We’re reviewing the Premium Luxury model.

2022 Cadillac XT6 interior design

The interior is premium and luxurious too. The car offers high-end features like front seat heating and cooling, along with nice stitched materials throughout, and high-end plastics where plastic is used. It’s not quite as premium as, say, the BMW X5, but it’s still very nice.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The car is available in both seven-seat and eight-seat layouts, with the seven-seat models offering nicer second-row seats that better suit adult passengers. The front seats do offer decent adjustability, however, a little more adjustability would have been nice. For example, thigh cushion extension is common on luxury cars these days, and you won’t get that here. That said, the interior of the car is still quite comfortable, and you’ll get tri-zone climate control. Like in some other Cadillac cars, there’s a nice slot for your phone’s wireless charging, which ensures that you don’t have to put it on the perfect spot.

As you would expect from a car like this, there is plenty of storage if you’re willing to put down some of the seats. With all of the seats up, you’ll only get 12.6 cu-ft, which isn’t a ton. But with the seats down, you’ll get a much more impressive 78.7 cu-ft, which is enough for most. If you want a car that boasts a lot of storage with all the seats up, you’ll need to keep looking, but if you think you’ll only need that extra storage from time to time, this should do the job.

2022 Cadillac XT6 infotainment

The Cadillac XT6 comes with a nice 8-inch display, and it gets bright enough for the vast majority of situations, even in direct sunlight. It sports Cadillac’s infotainment system that’s relatively easy to navigate, but not very well-designed — like most built-in infotainment systems. Thankfully, I didn’t find it to be overly laggy or unresponsive.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Even better than the lack of lag is the fact that the system supports CarPlay and Android Auto wireless. That means that you don’t have to interact with the built-in infotainment system at all. You can rely on your phone for your infotainment instead.

In the car, you’ll get a rotary knob to control the infotainment system, if you don’t want to use the touchscreen. This is a feature that many manufacturers are getting rid of, but I’m glad to see it still here.

2022 Cadillac XT6 performance

Buyers of the 2022 Cadillac XT6 have a choice between a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine that can deliver 237-hp, or a 3.6-liter six-cylinder engine that can deliver 310-hp. You’ll get a nine-speed automatic transmission regardless, and you can get the car in either RWD or AWD.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Our review car has the V6 engine with AWD, and it certainly feels powerful. The car is relatively responsive and quick to accelerate, however, it definitely prioritizes luxury and interior room over being a performance-focused car. I would actually recommend most stick with the V6 engine over the V4 one. The car isn’t in AWD by default — you’ll need to turn it on if and when you need it.

Generally, the car has pretty precise and responsive steering, too. It does suffer from torque steer a little (where the steering wheel can pull a little to the side when you accelerate), but you’ll get used to the feel.

2022 Cadillac XT6 driver assist

The 2022 Cadillac XT6 comes with some driver-assist features that might be helpful — though you may have to pay to get them. Our review model, for example, comes with Chevrolet’s Super Cruise, which allows it to drive hands-free on certain roads, mostly highways and freeways. It definitely comes in handy on longer commutes.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Other features include a backup camera, and a 360-degree camera view, which I really like. And, there’s an automatic parking assist feature with braking.

Conclusions

The Cadillac XT6 is a high-end, luxurious SUV with plenty of room for passengers and cargo. It’s powerful enough for most situations, and offers a relatively stylish exterior.

But the car doesn’t necessarily do enough to take out the competition.

The competition

Perhaps the biggest competition in the midsize SUV space comes from the likes of the Genesis GV80, which boasts a luxurious interior, a stunning exterior, and powerful performance. It’s probably the best option in this price range right now. It’s also worth considering the BMW X5, which is a little more luxurious on the inside, but also a fair bit more expensive. And, there’s the Volvo XC90, which is a little more expensive, but also probably a better option.

Should I buy the 2022 Cadillac XT6?

No. It’s a great car, but there are better options in this price range.