Urgent tea recall: Drinking this tea can give you hepatitis, so check your pantry now

A few days ago, the FDA announced that fresh organic strawberries sold by FreshKampo and HEB might be contaminated with the hepatitis A virus (HAV). Those strawberries might not be available for sale anymore, but there are still some related issues that you need to be aware of. There might be other products in stores made with strawberries from FreshKampo and HEB. Like the Urban Remedy strawberry tea that’s the subject of a brand new recall.

Urban Remedy strawberry tea recall

In its health alert a few days ago, the FDA detailed the hepatitis A outbreak it has been following alongside its Canadian counterparts. Health authorities linked nearly 30 cases of illness to strawberry products that might contain traces of the hepatitis A virus.

The FDA noted that the strawberries are no longer available for sale. The agency urged buyers who might have frozen or otherwise preserved stock from the two retailers to discard it immediately.

Fast-forward to early June, and Urban Remedy issued a new recall for Strawberry tea that might contain HAV. It’s called Urban Remedy Organic Revitalizing Tea Tonic in the Strawberry Hibiscus Rose flavor.

These are the identifiers you should pay attention to: UPC 813377025831, LOT 1232, and BEST BY 7/17/2022.

Youngstown Grape Distributors Inc. co-manufactured the strawberry tea for Urban Remedy. As a result, the tea in the recalled lot might contain fresh organic strawberries linked to the hepatitis A outbreak involving FreshKampo.

Urban Remedy sold the strawberry tea in a 12oz resealable plastic bottle. The tea was available in retail stores between May 17th, 2022, and May 29th, 2022. It was widely available, according to the announcement. Buyers in these states should be on the lookout for the potentially contaminated tea: CA, NM, VA, CO, WA, OR, CO, NY, PA, AZ, IL, OH, MD, WI, TX, WY, MO, ME, KY, MI, NC, MA, NE, and UT.

Hepatitis A infections

Hepatitis A is a contagious illness that affects the liver. For most people, symptoms will be mild and should only last a few weeks. But it can also last for several months in some groups of people.

In severe cases, hepatitis A can lead to liver failure. This is rare, however, and only certain categories of people are at risk. These are people with pre-existing severe illnesses or those who are immunocompromised.

The strawberry tea recall announcement explains that infection can occur between 15 to 50 days after eating or drinking contaminated food or water. Common symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine, or pale stool. In children younger than six, the infection may be asymptomatic.

People who are infected can spread hepatitis A to others around them.

What you should do

Urban Remedy urges customers not to drink the strawberry tea from the lot in the recall.

The announcement doesn’t mention any details about refunds. But buyers can reach out to the company using the contact information in the press release — see this link.

People who have consumed the drink should contact their healthcare provider to determine whether they can still receive the vaccine. The FDA explained in its warning that unvaccinated people might qualify for post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP). People who might have contracted the virus within the last two weeks may be able to get PEP. Also of note, PEP can prevent infection if administered within 14 days.

Finally, you’ll want to read in full the FDA outbreak announcement for more details about hepatitis A.