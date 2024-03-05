Damn you, internet. You couldn’t wait two days for all of us to enjoy getting surprised at Rivian’s R2 reveal event. You had to go digging like you do and find those leaks. I shouldn’t be surprised — this is the way of the internet.

Rivian is set to host its R2 reveal event on Thursday, March 7th, but the internet has figured out a bunch of details about the upcoming electric SUV before Rivian could host its anticipated event. Unfortunately, the leak itself seems to be entirely on Rivian. Chris Hilbert, an EV enthusiast and Rivian owner, posted a screenshot on X (formerly known as Twitter) showing that, using just the web inspector on Chrome, he was able to access a ton of information about the vehicle on Rivian’s website. The company has since taken the information off its site, but not quickly enough for all of us to get access to it.

There are a ton of new details with this leak

According to the leaked information, the Rivian R2 will feature a starting price of $47,500. If the vehicle qualifies for the full federal EV tax credit like Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe says it should, that would mean that the company would technically achieve getting to that rumored $40,000 base price. Of course, that would only be the case for those who qualified for that tax credit.

The R2 will have a range of up to 330 miles. It’s currently unclear what the base range will be, but I’m expecting there to be a Standard range version with an option to upgrade to a Large battery pack — similar to what Rivian does for the R1T and R1S. It will also be capable of acceleration speeds of 0-60 miles per hour in 3 seconds, but it’s unclear if an upgraded configuration is needed to achieve that. Regardless, this thing is going to be fast.

There are a ton of other specifications that are leaked, including the dimensions of the vehicle, the fact that it will seat five people (so no third seat row like the R1S), and that the vehicle is confirmed to use Tesla’s NACS (North American Charging Standard) connector. That last one is not surprising — Scaringe has said that all Rivian vehicles manufactured in 2025 and after will use the connector.

The R2, like the R1T and R1S, will feature a front trunk. The code on the website mentions “We design our vehicles to maximize storage throughout. The roomy front trunk offers plenty of space to stow large items from weekend gear to weekly grocery haul.”

The code also mentions a new bike mount accessory that, according to Rivian, doesn’t require any tools to attach and secure it to your vehicle. The company says “Our Bike Mount system simply snaps into the rear accessory ports so you can take bikes to go. No tools needed. Ready in minutes. Fits in the front

trunk when you’re not using it.” I personally started gravel biking last year, so I’d love to have a bike mount as easy as this sounds. Can’t wait to see what that looks like on Thursday.

It also sounds like you’ll actually be able to pop the great windows out of the vehicle, turning the SUV into something closer to a Jeep. The copy says “Let the ocean breeze in or listen to wind in the pines. Pop out the rear windows and roll everything down for an open-air experience that invites the outdoors in.” This would not only be fun for days with great weather but also get handy depending on what kinds of cargo you need to secure with the vehicle. It’ll also feature 9.8 inches of ground clearance, so it seems this thing will be meant to take off-roading — at least to some level.

The leak also confirms that Rivian expects to deliver the first R2 vehicles to customers in 2026. You can check out the screenshot below if you want to dig in:

We’ll actually see all of this in action on Thursday

While we definitely know a lot about the R2 ahead of the event, it’s always different looking at a spec sheet versus actually seeing the product in action. Thankfully, we only have two more days to wait to do just that.

Rivian is set to host its R2 reveal event on Thursday, March 7th. The event is set to kick off at 10:00 AM PDT. Make sure to set a YouTube notification so you get an alert to tune in below.

As bummed as I am that I didn’t find all of this information during the actual event (I like to be surprised), this only makes me more confident that the R2 will be my first electric vehicle. Now, I just have to actually confirm that once we all learn how much these different configurations are going to cost.

I’ll find out with the rest of you on Thursday!