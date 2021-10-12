If you have any of these popular cookies, throw them out now

The FDA a few days ago announced a recall involving packaged sweets and baked goods from the Chocolate and the Chip company. The cookie recall stems from the fact that several of the company’s products contain an incomplete list of ingredients.
Specifically, the products in question contain wheat, milk, soy, and tree nuts. The nutrition label, however, doesn’t list these ingredients. As a result, this is definitely one recall worth paying attention to. And if this sounds familiar, we’ve previously seen several recalls involving mislabeling errors with respect to soy.
What cookies are being recalled and which stores sell them
The Chocolate and the Chip is based out of California. But the company’s products are sold nationwide. States that sell the recalled cookie products include California, Massachusetts, Texas, Idaho, New York, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Washington, Utah, Florida, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Virginia, and Oregon. Therefore, this recall is far more expansive than some previous recalls we’ve seen.
The recalled cookie and baked good products at issue are sold in pairs of two. In addition, the products are sold in a clear resealable plastic package.
The full list of recalled items reads as follows:
- The Original
- The Sweetie
- Spiced Oatmeal raisin
- Spiced rum oatmeal raisin cookies
- Maple macadamia
- Fluffadoodle
- The Disco ball
- Hot chip summer
- Oktoberfest
- Peanutbutter spice
- Funfetti
- Fluffa-Nutta
- The Fluffetti Cookie Cake
- The Big cookie cake
- Original Nutella Cookie cake
- Lavender
- Brown butter rice crispy treat – Chocolate
- Boozy banana Walnut
- The original Gluten free
- Gluten Free sweetie
- Gluten Free cookie cake
- The OG rice crispy
- Brown butter rice crispy treat – salted caramel
- Brown butter rice crispy treat – confetti
- The sweetie rice crispy
- Gluten Free Nutella cookie cake
- Pumpkin Spice cookie bundt cake
Consequently, a breakdown of which recalled cookie products contain wheat, milk, soy, and nuts is available here on the FDA website.
Also, it’s worth noting that the labeling error was due to the company “not having the proper protocol for distributing and labeling baked goods under the proper regulations.”
The risk posed by soy and nut allergies
While most people are familiar with the danger associated with nut allergies, the same isn’t true for soy allergies.
For instance, some common symptoms associated with a soy allergy include:
- Tingling in the mouth
- Hives; itching; or itchy, scaly skin (eczema)
- Swelling of the lips, face, tongue, and throat, or other body parts
- Wheezing, a runny nose, or breathing difficulty
- Abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting
- Skin redness (flushing)
Moreover, some severe soy allergy cases can cause difficulty breathing, a severe drop in blood pressure, dizziness, and a loss of consciousness.
Bear in mind that no illnesses via the aforementioned products have arisen thus far.