If you have any of these popular cookies, throw them out now

The FDA a few days ago announced a recall involving packaged sweets and baked goods from the Chocolate and the Chip company. The cookie recall stems from the fact that several of the company’s products contain an incomplete list of ingredients.

Specifically, the products in question contain wheat, milk, soy, and tree nuts. The nutrition label, however, doesn’t list these ingredients. As a result, this is definitely one recall worth paying attention to. And if this sounds familiar, we’ve previously seen several recalls involving mislabeling errors with respect to soy.

What cookies are being recalled and which stores sell them

The Chocolate and the Chip is based out of California. But the company’s products are sold nationwide. States that sell the recalled cookie products include California, Massachusetts, Texas, Idaho, New York, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Washington, Utah, Florida, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Virginia, and Oregon. Therefore, this recall is far more expansive than some previous recalls we’ve seen.

The recalled cookie and baked good products at issue are sold in pairs of two. In addition, the products are sold in a clear resealable plastic package.

The full list of recalled items reads as follows:

The Original

The Sweetie

Spiced Oatmeal raisin

Spiced rum oatmeal raisin cookies

Maple macadamia

Fluffadoodle

The Disco ball

Hot chip summer

Oktoberfest

Peanutbutter spice

Funfetti

Fluffa-Nutta

The Fluffetti Cookie Cake

The Big cookie cake

Original Nutella Cookie cake

Lavender

Brown butter rice crispy treat – Chocolate

Boozy banana Walnut

The original Gluten free

Gluten Free sweetie

Gluten Free cookie cake

The OG rice crispy

Brown butter rice crispy treat – salted caramel

Brown butter rice crispy treat – confetti

The sweetie rice crispy

Gluten Free Nutella cookie cake

Pumpkin Spice cookie bundt cake

Consequently, a breakdown of which recalled cookie products contain wheat, milk, soy, and nuts is available here on the FDA website.

Also, it’s worth noting that the labeling error was due to the company “not having the proper protocol for distributing and labeling baked goods under the proper regulations.”

The risk posed by soy and nut allergies

While most people are familiar with the danger associated with nut allergies, the same isn’t true for soy allergies.

For instance, some common symptoms associated with a soy allergy include:

Tingling in the mouth

Hives; itching; or itchy, scaly skin (eczema)

Swelling of the lips, face, tongue, and throat, or other body parts

Wheezing, a runny nose, or breathing difficulty

Abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting

Skin redness (flushing)

Moreover, some severe soy allergy cases can cause difficulty breathing, a severe drop in blood pressure, dizziness, and a loss of consciousness.

Bear in mind that no illnesses via the aforementioned products have arisen thus far.