If you bought these protein bars at Target, there’s a recall so don’t eat them

If you bought Bobo’s protein bars in a Target store recently, you’ll want to pause for a moment before you eat any. Instead, you should return or throw them out, as there’s a voluntary recall on the product. That’s because the company that produces them discovered the 4-Pack Almond Butter Protein Bars may include undeclared peanuts. This happens to be a severe risk to anyone suffering from a peanut allergy, as even small traces of peanuts can induce a life-threatening allergic reaction.

Protein bars are subject to a recall

Bobo’s issued the announcement this week, with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) having shared it online. The company said it distributed the 4-Pack Almond Butter Protein Bars through select Target stores nationwide. Bobo’s listed the products impacted by the recall as follows:

The product can be identified by the 4-pack Multipack UPC:8-29262-00326-6, the individual bar UPC:8-29262-00201-6, the Master Case UPC:8-29262-00370-9, and lot code found on a stamp on the back of the bar: 1H18403L, Best By 5/15/2022. The bars are 2.2oz and were sold in a 4-pack.

An image of the retail package is available at this link.

Bobo’s noted that none of its other products suffer from the same problem. Only the specific protein bars sold at Target and mentioned in the notice are subject to this recall.

Why it’s important

The company said it initiated the recall after a consumer reported an allergic reaction. Bobo’s then discovered that the protein bar packaging did not disclose that the product might include peanuts. Bobo’s said it only received one allergy notification from customers.

Peanut allergic reactions are becoming increasingly common in people. Those who are sensitive to the allergen should avoid any product that might be contaminated with peanuts. Even small traces might be enough to cause a severe allergic reaction that can lead to anaphylaxis and death.

People suffering from peanut allergies often carry EpiPens with them. These self-injecting devices contain adrenaline that acts immediately to counter anaphylaxis. That’s the swelling of the throat and airwaves that makes it impossible to breathe without immediate action. Some may require hospitalization after an allergic reaction.

A similar recall also occurred a few days ago. The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) identified Pork and beef tamales containing sesame seeds, which can also cause allergies. The ingredient did not appear on the packaging, leading to a recall.

What you should do

Bobo’s instructs customers who have purchased 4-Pack Almond Butter Protein Bars from the lots subject to recall to return them to Target. They can request an exchange or full refund, whether or not the person who purchased them has a known peanut allergy. The announcement also advises customers to discard the protein bars, rather than consume them.

The protein bars aren’t harmful if you’re not allergic to peanuts. But keeping them at home can be hazardous if you have family members or friends who could be allergic to peanuts. They might consume the protein bars without realizing that they contain the allergen. Or they might expose themselves to the protein bars accidentally.

You can read the full announcement at this link, where you’ll also find contact information for Bobo’s.