An insider might’ve just leaked the entire plot from ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be the fourth and final MCU film of 2021, assuming the current schedule doesn’t see any additional changes. As it stands, the film is set to premiere on December 17th, a release date that’s guaranteed to help Spider-Man 3 dominate the box office. But regardless of the chosen day, any Spider-Man movie would do well at the box office. With all that in mind, and knowing what we know about No Way Home, the new Spidey flick might become the most successful Spider-Man film so far.

First of all, Far From Home set up this sequel brilliantly with the help of a fantastic post-credits scene and an epic cliffhanger. In what felt like a scene pulled from real life, a polarizing TV persona revealed the identity of Spider-Man to the world for the first time ever in a Spider-Man movie. Everyone now knows Peter Parker has been Spider-Man all along. What’s worse, he’s accused of being a criminal. That premise alone is enough to make anyone want to watch No Way Home as soon as it launches. But add all the multiverse rumors on top of that and Spider-Man 3 is easily the most exciting Spider-Man film Sony (and Marvel) ever made.

Following a recent plot leak from a trusted source, we now have another Spider-Man: No Way Home plot leak that seems to align with the previous one — before you go any forward, know that plenty of major spoilers might follow.

Before we get on to the newest No Way Home plot leak, we’ll remind you that we’re looking at an unconfirmed rumor. At worst, this is just fan theory from someone looking for their five minutes of online fame. At best, the leak is genuine and it comes from someone with actual knowledge of the script. For the time being, we have no way of knowing which is the case.

We’re also going to remind you of this earlier Spider-Man plot leak that came from the Redditor who accurately predicted who the major cameo was in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier before the episode where Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s Val aired. If you’ve read this far, then you’ll want to read that plot leak as well because there are plenty of similarities between them. The new leak comes from 4chan (via Reddit) and proposes a similar scenario as the earlier leak we mentioned from a verified source in mid-April.

According to this new leak, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is on the run after Far From Home and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) agrees to shelter him and his accomplices Ned (Jacob Batalon) and MJ (Zendaya) at the Sanctum Sanctorum. That’s where Peter screws up by falling for Green Goblin’s (William Dafoe) tricks.

The villains from Sony’s Spider-Man trilogy and The Amazing Spider-Man are imprisoned inside the Sanctum. The multiverse is unstable, so Strange has captured these villains.

The various Oscorps from these alternate realities are toying with inter-dimensional travel, and Strange tells Peter he has to capture them after having accidentally helped free them. Green Goblin tells Peter that the other universes’ Spider-Men were corrupted, and the “villains” have to get back to their realities to save those worlds. If this leak is accurate, then it looks like we’re going to witness a repeat of Peter’s actions in No Way Home. This Peter Parker might be too trusting for his own good, but Peter would have no way of knowing he’s dealing with different villains.

Dafoe’s character will supposedly lead the villains to the Oscorp in the MCU’s main timeline to get the technology that would make it possible to open a portal between dimensions. Peter is defeated in a big fight, with Strange rescuing him again. The wizard will tell Parker that he needs help, and that’s how the other Spider-Men will be recruited. Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker is supposedly married to MJ and has a daughter in his reality. Andrew Garfield’s Peter is a college professor.

Dafoe’s Osborn realizes that he needs a Stark power core to open two-way portals between the realities. He plans to leave all the Spider-Men in the MCU reality while the villains escape to their worlds.

The leak says that the climactic main fight takes place at the Statue of Liberty, where Tobey’s Spider-Man will die during the battle.

Somehow in all of this, the Green Goblin will have Ned as a hostage. While Holland and Garfield’s Spider-Men manage to beat Osborn and stop him from using the device, Ned is also killed. Garfield’s Peter stops Holland’s Peter from killing the Goblin and becoming a villain himself.

The Sinister Six get locked in Strange’s prison, and the two Spider-Men attend Tobey’s funeral in that reality. Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) defends Spider-Man in court in the primary reality, but the world will still know who Spider-Man is.

The film supposedly ends with Holland’s Peter deciding to honor the death of his friend and all the losses he experienced by continuing to be a hero.

As I previously said, this No Way Home plot leak reads like an intricate fan theory. But it does have some elements that match the previous leak — it may be the case that this is just fan fiction based on that earlier leak. That leak also said Peter would do something to free the villains from Strange’s special prison, and it said that the main battle scene would take place at the Statue of Liberty. It mentioned Stark’s Arc Reactor in the scene and that the Goblin kills a significant character, angering Tom Holland’s Peter to the point where the superhero would try to murder the villain.

The new 4chan leak follows below.

