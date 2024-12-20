Search ‘Squid Game’ on Google to play Red Light, Green Light in your browser

There are only a few days left until Netflix’s smash hit series Squid Game returns for season 2, but if the wait is killing you, Google has a fun distraction to tide you over.

Netflix and Google recently debuted a browser-based version of the shocking Red Light, Green Light game from the first season of Squid Game. Go to Google and search “Squid Game,” then click on the invitation letter that pops up at the bottom of the screen.

The game will proceed to take over the entire screen as the murderous animatronic doll Young-hee, flanked by two guards, watches over six contestants. You will need your sound for this one, as every time Young-hee turns away and starts singing, you can press the blue “O” to make the contestants move forward. When the doll stops singing and turns to face you, press the red “X” to make the contestants stop. If you fail to do so in time, you’ll lose a person.

If you manage to make it to the finish line with at least one survivor, you’ll be rewarded with the piggy bank from the show and a shower of confetti.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

You can play Google’s Squid Game browser game on mobile or desktop.

As for the Netflix series, Squid Game season 2 premieres on December 26, 2024. The second season is set three years after the first, as Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) returns to put a stop to the games for good. Netflix has also announced a third and final season.