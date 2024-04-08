Click to Skip Ad
Robert Downey Jr. would ‘happily’ return to the MCU as Iron Man

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Apr 8th, 2024 7:54PM EDT
Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man.
Image: Marvel Studios

From the moment Marvel fans watched Tony Stark die in Avengers: Endgame, they have been speculating about Iron Man’s seemingly inevitable return. After all, comic book characters never really die, and the multiverse gives Marvel a perfect way to bring Robert Downey Jr. back to the MCU without nullifying the sacrifice Iron Man made to save the universe.

But would the recent Academy Award winner even want to come back in the first place?

As it turns out, the answer is yes. Esquire published a lengthy profile on Robert Downey Jr. this week about the actor’s work, his family, his hobbies, his Oscar win, and much, much more. It’s a great read if you’re interested in RDJ beyond his superhero turn.

Near the end of the profile, there’s one tidbit that should excite Marvel fans (and might concern others who want Iron Man to stay dead). Esquire’s Ryan D’Agostino asked Downey if he would ever consider returning to the MCU now that he’s an Oscar-winning actor.

“Happily,” he said. “It’s too integral a part of my DNA. That role chose me. And look, I always say, Never, ever bet against Kevin Feige. It is a losing bet. He’s the house. He will always win.”

In my mind, this basically seals the deal. If the Secret Wars story in the MCU looks anything like it did in the comics, it will involve virtually every major Marvel hero and villain to date. Plus, Tony Stark was one of the founding members of the Illuminati in the comics, who played a vital role in the story leading up to the Secret Wars event series.

In the meantime, Marvel will presumably start laying the foundation for Avengers: Secret Wars in Deadpool & Wolverine this summer. That said, early hints suggest The Fantastic Four will truly get the ball rolling for the grand finale of The Multiverse Saga.

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

