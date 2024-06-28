Pluto TV July 2024: 22 awesome movies you can stream for free

As streaming services continue to raise their prices, the free alternatives become more enticing every month. One of the most popular free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) services is Pluto TV. Much like Tubi, it offers dozens of movies to stream for free each and every month, as long as you can tolerate a few commercials while you watch.

We’ll cover some of the top highlights for the month of July below, but if you want to stream free movies, just head to Pluto.TV on a browser or download the Pluto TV app. You don’t even need an account to start streaming (but it’s probably worth making one).

Pluto TV free movies in July 2024

Adventureland

I am not the biggest rom-com aficionado, but Adventureland is one of the genre’s hidden gems, and you should find some time to watch it if you haven’t ever seen it. Jesse Eisenberg stars as a recent college graduate who has to get a summer job at an amusement park instead of going on vacation to Europe. There, he meets Em Lewin (Kristen Stewart), and the two begin to develop feelings for one another in spite of some uncomfortable circumstances.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Forever the best Indiana Jones movie, and no, I won’t be taking any questions at this time. The chemistry between Harrison Ford’s Indy and Sean Connery as his dad, Henry Jones Sr., is one that none of the other movies can match. (If only the franchise had ended here…)

There Will Be Blood

Winner of two Academy Awards, There Will Be Blood is an incredible period drama based on the 1927 novel Oil! by Upton Sinclair about oil tycoon Daniel Plainview (Daniel Day-Lewis) crushing everyone in his path in his pursuit of endless wealth.

The Truman Show

Very few movies have forecasted the future of entertainment more accurately than The Truman Show. Just as reality TV was beginning to take off, Jim Carrey starred as Truman Burbank in a movie about a man living on a soundstage who doesn’t know every second of his life is being broadcast to the world. A career-best performance from Carrey.

Zero Dark Thirty

Despite the controversy surrounding the subject matter, Kathryn Bigelow blew audiences away with this 2012 thriller, which stars Jessica Chastain as a CIA intelligence analyst at the center of the years-long manhunt for Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

Those are our top picks, but here are 17 more great free movies to watch in July:

Boyz n the Hood

Chinatown

Collateral

The Dark Crystal

Eyes Wide Shut

Footloose

Forrest Gump

Gladiator

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

The King of Comedy

Modern Romance

Moon

Sonic the Hedgehog

The Raid: Redemption

Tommy Boy

Zodiac

Between all of these free movies and the free content available on Tubi in July, you should have plenty to watch throughout the month without spending a dime. We will be back next month with even more free movies to stream on Pluto TV in August.