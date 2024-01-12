No, Pokemon Unite still doesn’t support game controllers on iOS and Android

Pokemon Unite was released for iOS and Android in September 2021. While the game was already available for a few months for Nintendo Switch users, it was with the iOS and Android launch that the game’s user base actually grew.

Developed by TiMi Studio Group and published by The Pokémon Company, there’s a long-requested feature that doesn’t seem near to being implemented: game controller support for iOS and Android.

On Reddit discussion forums, several posts are asking about this question. One of the fairest points is that Nintendo Switch users have a bigger advantage against mobile players, as they rely on the touchscreen of their smartphones, while Nintendo Switch gamers can enjoy precise controllers.

That said, when comparing the experience of playing Pokemon Unite on the Nintendo Switch and the iPhone 15 Pro, I wish I could only play on my iPhone: Everything loads faster, the game runs smoother, and the overall experience is better – except for the lack of game controller support.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

After almost two and a half years since the release of Pokemon Unite, the future of game controller support is unclear. It doesn’t look like TiMi has ever addressed this issue publicly – or mentioned it for its roadmap. Currently, the company is worried about balancing the game with limitations for Ranked matches in the next two seasons.

What frustrates me is that I recently got the GameSir Galileo G8 game controller to review, and I was sure I could play Pokemon Unite with it – and nope.

I tried a few tutorials on how to map buttons for Pokemon Unite on Android, and I went pretty far. Although I don’t think it’s actually meant to work 100%.

If TiMi already developed a game for the Nintendo Switch, it shouldn’t be difficult to offer game controller support for iOS and Android, right? Right? Other games developed by the company, such as Call of Duty Mobile, also offer game controller support, so the company can address this issue in the future.

BGR will keep following Pokemon Unite updates. If we learn anything about that, we’ll make sure to update this article and, of course, tell you everything about how to enjoy a game controller with Pokemon Unite.