Netflix is starting to kick subscribers off of its basic ad-free plan

After eliminating its cheapest ad-free plan for new subscribers in the US, UK, and Canada last year, Netflix is starting to kick existing subscribers off of the Basic plan. In recent months, Basic plan members have received messages from Netflix telling them the plan is being discontinued and they need to pick a new plan or their subscriptions will be canceled.

As spotted by The Verge, one Reddit user wasn’t even able to continue watching Netflix via the TV app until they resubscribed with a new plan.

“Your last day to watch Netflix is July 13th. Choose a new plan to keep watching,” the message on the TV said. “Your Basic plan has been discontinued, but you can easily switch to a new one. Plans start at just $5.99 with upgraded features.”

This January, Netflix announced that it was planning to “retire our Basic plan in some of our ads countries, starting with Canada and the UK in Q2 and taking it from there.” Most of the users that have been kicked off their plan appear to be in Canada and the UK, but it is only a matter of time before the remaining Basic members in the US suffer the same fate.

If you want to keep watching Netflix in any of the three aforementioned countries, you will have three plans to choose from now. Standard with ads is your cheapest option at $6.99/month, but doesn’t include Netflix’s full library of content. The Standard plan costs $15.49/month, while the Premium plan costs $22.99/month and adds Ultra HD video quality.