Marvel might explore Earth-838 on Disney Plus, new leak claims

The MCU Phase 4’s big multiverse theme confirmed that the primary reality has a specific name. We’ve been following Earth-616 all along, a designation that appeared in Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The latter also gave us Earth-838, an alternate timeline that has X-Men, Inhumans, and the Fantastic Four.

The Multiverse of Madness finale already teased we might not have seen the last of Earth-838. And now there’s a rumor claiming that Marvel will explore that reality on Disney Plus next year. Before we dig in, you should know that spoilers follow below.

What Disney Plus shows will feature Earth-838?

According to Moth_Culture, Marvel plans to explore Earth-838 with the help of Disney Plus shows. It’s unclear what the studio has in store for fans or what Disney Plus shows will feature Earth-838.

The tweet below does feature three characters. We’re looking at Mister Fantastic (John Krasinski), who died in Doctor Strange 2. Then there’s Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), who should appear in Loki season 2.

According to sources, we will learn more about Earth-838 on Disney+ next year. pic.twitter.com/6G3mPt6yoH — Moth Culture (@Moth_Culture) July 18, 2022

Of all the TV shows currently announced, Loki makes the most sense for featuring Earth-838 events. That’s because the show will continue the story in the first season. And Loki takes place in the multiverse.

Then there’s What If…? season 2. Like Loki, it’s a multiverse show, one that could tell stories featuring Earth-838 superheroes.

But we’re only speculating at this point. Moth_Culture doesn’t specify any Disney Plus shows that will feature Earth-838. Or the source of the rumor.

Even without a leak telling us to expect Earth-838 action on Disney Plus, we haven’t forgotten about that world. And that’s all thanks to the Multiverse of Madness post-credits scene.

Clea (Charlize Theron) visits Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to tell him he has caused an incursion. That’s a phenomenon he just learned about while visiting Earth-838.

Why Earth-838 is so important

If Strange caused an incursion, then Earth-838 and Earth-616 might become entangled in some sort of event that might culminate with a big Secret Wars finale. Again, this is speculation, but if that’s the endgame of the current saga, then Marvel has to explore Earth-838 to some degree. We have to care about the Earth-616 antagonists like we cared about Thanos.

Not to mention that Earth-838 is incredibly exciting. This world has a successful Avengers project that resulted in an equally successful Ultron defense system. Earth-838 also has Fantastic Four, Inhumans, and mutants. And they created The Illuminati to keep threats at bay. Like Thanos, a villain they have defeated before he was able to get all the Infinity Stones.

Separately, when the Earth-616’s Avengers fought Thanos, they did not stop until they prevailed. Even if that meant having to deal with five disastrous years in between.

Earth-838 has never experienced that sort of devastating defeat. That’s probably why Earth-616’s Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) was able to beat the Illuminati so easily. They were too sure of their powers that they could not perceive the real danger.

But Earth-838 is similar to Earth-616. That 838 superheroes might want revenge for the Illuminati that Wanda murdered. They might want to try to find those responsible and punish them. That’s Doctor Strange and Wanda from Earth-616. And Marvel could always explore that Earth-838 with the help of upcoming Disney Plus shows.

Speaking of Wanda, Earth-838 has a Wanda who never had to go through the same heartache as primary Wanda. A Wanda that Marvel might need in future MCU and Disney Plus adventures. Because this Wanda never became a villain.

