Here are the free monthly games for PlayStation Plus subscribers in April 2024

While Xbox may have abandoned its free monthly games for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, PlayStation is keeping the free monthly games rolling, and this April isn’t any different. This month, the company has three more games to grab as a PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, or Premium subscriber.

PlayStation Plus is Sony’s game subscription service that gives gamers access to a library of games to download or stream, much like Xbox Game Pass. While Extra gives players access to more modern games, Premium also gives gamers access to the Classics Catalog with select titles from PS3, PS2, and even the original PlayStation and portable PSP console. Essential gets you more basic access to online multiplayer but also gets you access to Monthly Games.

PlayStation Plus Essential costs $9.99 per month, PlayStation Plus Extra costs $14.99 per month, and PlayStation Plus Premium costs $17.99 per month. Premium also gets gamers access to game trials and game streaming to devices like the PlayStation Portal.

So, what games do Essential, Extra, and Premium subscribers get for free this month? Let’s get into it.

PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for April

The following games are available to gamers for free with a PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, or Premium subscription:

Immortals of Aveum – April 2nd

Immortals of Aveum is the first title available as one of the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games in April 2024. The game will be available for Essential, Extra, and Premium subscribers on April 2nd and will include the PS5 version.

This single-player first-person magic shooter tells the story of Jak as he joins an elite order of battlemages to save a world on the edge of an abyss. Magic is at the core of both your offense and defence. Experience fast, fluid, first-person spell-based combat. Unlock and upgrade more than 25 Spells and 80 Talents. Discover, upgrade and craft hundreds of pieces of magical gear, refine your playstyle across three forces of magic and become Aveum’s most powerful Triarch Magnus.

Minecraft Legends – April 2nd

The next game available as a Monthly Game for April on PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium plans is Minecraft Legends. The game will be available to download on April 2nd and includes both the PS4 and PS5 versions.

Discover the mysteries of Minecraft Legends. In this action strategy game. Explore a gentle land of rich resources and lush biomes on the brink of destruction. The ravaging piglins have arrived, and it’s up to you to form alliances with new friends and familiar mobs, then lead the charge in epic battles against the fierce piglins to defend the Overworld. You can challenge your friends or team up in intense battles in online play for up to eight players, as you defend your village while leading your units to destroy your opponents’ settlements.

Skul: The Hero Slayer – April 2nd

Another title available as a Monthly Game for April for PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium subscribers is Skul: The Hero Slayer. The title is available to download on April 2nd and includes the PS4 version.

An attack on the Demon King’s castle by a heroic band of adventurers has seen all but one of its denizens captured and imprisoned. Now, as a lowly skeleton Skul, you must save your demonic brethren. This 2D action platformer boasts rogue-like features, with an ever-changing map and a growing arsenal of abilities, each with its own unique attack range, speed and power. Equip two types at a time to fit your play style, and switch out during combat to find the best strategy to defeat your foes.

The Overwatch 2 Mega Bundle

In addition to the three above games, PlayStation Plus subscribers are also getting exclusive access to an exclusive bundle of DLC for Overwatch 2. The company says that the bundle is available for a “limited time” for PlayStation Plus subscribers, but it’s unclear when it will get pulled from the PlayStation Store.

The full list of items in the bundle is below:

Beekeeper Sigma Legendary Skin

Art Deco Symmetra Legendary Skin

Runner Sojourn Epic Skin

Punker Queen Junker Queen Epic Skin

Construction Ramattra Epic Skin

Matsuri Kiriko Epic Skin

Cassia Lifeweaver Epic Skin

Amethyst Illari Epic Skin

Rugby Mauga Epic Skin

5x Battle Pass Tier Skips

If you haven’t claimed your free Monthly Games for April 2024 yet, now is the time to head over to the PlayStation Store and grab them!