Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 leak reveals Adam Warlock’s costume

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 doesn’t hit theaters until May 5th, 2023, but there’s a ton of chatter about the Guardians right now because we’ll see all of them in Thor: Love and Thunder in just a few days. Then, later this year, the Holiday Special will deliver another Guardians story on Disney Plus. That’s why we’re not surprised to see a Guardians 3 leak detailing the costume of Adam Warlock — the new MCU superhero that Marvel has already confirmed will appear in Vol. 3.

Some spoilers will follow below, so look away if you want to be surprised by Adam Warlock’s costume in the next Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

Adam Warlock will star in Guardians 3

Marvel wanted to bring Adam Warlock to the MCU for a long time, teasing his arrival at the end of Guardians 2. Fast-forward to mid-October 2021, and we learned that Marvel had cast the character. Will Poulter would play Adam Warlock, a report said.

James Gunn, who wrote and directed Guardians 3, confirmed the Adam Warlock rumor soon after word got out:

As you guys know I often strike down false rumors, so… um…



Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He’s an amazing actor and wonderful guy. See you in a couple weeks. #AdamWarlock #GotGVol3 https://t.co/RaNeGDIC0E — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 11, 2021

In other words, it’s no longer a spoiler that Will Poulter will play Adam Warlock. Even MCU fans who try to avoid spoilers might have accidentally stumbled into the news.

The again, knowing that Adam Warlock will appear in Guardians 3 shouldn’t be such a surprise. It’s what Marvel has wanted to do for a while now. We still don’t know how the Guardians meet the new superhero and what happens in the movie.

However, if you don’t want to learn what the Adam Warlock costume will look like, you’ll want to avoid the following leak.

The superhero suit leak

Redditors found the description of Adam Warlock’s costume on Chippu, a Brazilian community.

A rough translation of the post mentioning Adam Warlock says he will appear in Guardians 3, something we already know. Then, the person posting the update notes that Chippu had access to behind-the-scenes information about the film. That included footage of Adam Warlock in his suit.

The character will have golden skin and hair, similar to the Sovereigns in Guardians 2. But the costume will not be identical to the comics version:

In the images we’ve seen, Warlock is entirely golden and appears to be wearing armor with different angled pieces. Some elements on the shoulders, chest, arms and waist have reddish strokes, but the look is not like what we traditionally see in comics – no blue and red clothing.

Moreover, the superhero will not have a cape, although Marvel could add it during post-processing.

The most significant difference from the comics concerns the Soul Stone. The Guardians 3 version of Adam Warlock will not have the stone, as Thanos reduced the Infinity Stones to atoms in the primary MCU reality.

The leak says that Adam Warlock will have bright eyes emanating a greenish light. Moreover, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 character will feature the traditional skull at the base of his neck.

Future beyond Guardians 3

We’ll remind you that we’re looking at an unconfirmed report. We’ll have to wait several months before seeing Adam Warlock’s costume. Actual images showing Poulter in full Guardians 3 suit have not leaked.

Superhero suit aside, we do expect to have the superhero in plenty of other MCU stories, including a Guardians 4 sequel that might already be in the works.

