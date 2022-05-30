Don’t miss the great post-credits scene at the end of Stranger Things 4: Volume 1

Stranger Things season 4 is now streaming on Netflix, but it’s a very different season this time around. Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 consists of 7 episodes, each having a runtime of well over an hour. After that will come Volume 2, which drops on July 1st. Fans of the series aware of the two-part strategy for Stranger Things 4 might have been waiting for a post-credits scene at the end of episode 7.

The good news is that there is indeed a post-credits scene at the end. But it’s not the post-credits scene we necessarily expected from episode 7. If you still haven’t seen Stranger Things 4, you should know that spoilers follow below. So if you decide to avoid what follows, just know this: The post-credits scene is actually the first teaser trailer for Stranger Things 4: Volume 2.

Why is Stranger Things 4 split into Volume 1 and Volume 2?

Netflix subscribers and fans of the popular Stranger Things show are probably annoyed that they’ll have to wait another month to see how season 4 ends. But that’s been the norm for Netflix during the pandemic.

We’ve seen various Netflix originals drop in a similar fashion on the streaming service. Titles including Money Heist, Lupin, and Ozark featured two parts or volumes. Now we can add Stranger Things 4 to the list. And we shouldn’t be surprised to see other shows receive similar treatments, especially projects that were shot during the pandemic.

The good news is that Stranger Things: Volume 1 and Volume 2 will deliver plenty of content, including a post-credits scene.

Netflix revealed a few days ago that season 4 will deliver 13 hours of content split into nine episodes. The first 7 episodes account for 9 hours of Upside Down action. The last two will then pack a mind-boggling 4 hours of content. The Stranger Things 4 finale alone will be nearly 2.5 hours long.

The post-credits scene is also a great teaser trailer

If you’ve seen Volume 1, you must have caught the post-credits scene. That’s because Netflix gives you two countdown timers before the preview of about 15 seconds. You can press those buttons in the lower right corner at any time to start the post-credits scene, which is practically the first Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 teaser trailer that we get.

You won’t see the teaser on Netflix’s YouTube channel just yet, as Stranger Things premiered only a few days ago. The Volume 2 preview trailer is enough to deliver a few big spoilers, so you wouldn’t want to catch it accidentally on YouTube until you’re done seeing Volume 1.

But even without the post-credits teaser, Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 feels like a complete story. We’ve got our groups of heroes involved in different elements of the plot. And we’ve got our first big answers about the unexplained events that have haunted Hawkings in the past few years.

Unsurprisingly, we also have the big cliffhangers that will need to be resolved in Volume 2. The post-credits trailer doesn’t spoil what’s to follow, however.

Even once Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 hits Netflix, don’t expect the last two episodes to finish the story. There’s one season left in Stranger Things after that. And yes, we do expect a big post-credits scene teaser after Volume 2.

You can rewatch the Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 at any time on Netflix. Just reload the final episode. Or you’ll find it on YouTube, as various channels have uploaded a version of it.

