Deadpool & Wolverine deleted scene shows that Gambit survived

If you were hoping to see Channing Tatum’s Gambit in the MCU again following the events of Deadpool & Wolverine, we’ve got good news for you.

On Tuesday, Ryan Reynolds shared a deleted scene from Deadpool 3 on social media, which shows Gambit in the aftermath of the film’s final battle. As he walks past his fallen foes, Gambit turns around, and we see his eyes light up as an interdimensional portal (or a “Marvel Sparkle Circle,” as Deadpool calls it) appears to open in the sky above him.

Reynolds responded to his own post, explaining that “a version of the sequence is in the film — on one of the monitors in the deep background of the TVA.” In other words, this is not technically a “deleted scene,” as it does appear in the finished cut of the movie.

This doesn’t guarantee that Tatum will have a chance to reprise his role in future Marvel movies, but it certainly leaves the door open to that possibility.

“I thought I had lost Gambit forever,” Tatum said in a post on X after Deadpool 3 premiered. “But [Reynolds] fought for me and Gambit. I will owe him probably forever. Cause I’m not sure how I could ever do something that would be equal to what this has meant to me.”

Whether or not Gambit ever gets his own MCU movie, there’s plenty of room for Tatum’s Gambit in the multiverse. We’re likely to see variants of all of our favorite characters as this saga begins to wrap up in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. So don’t be surprised if Remy LeBeau and his 52-card deck pop up to help stop Doctor Doom.