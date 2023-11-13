Chris Pratt plays yet another beloved character in The Garfield Movie trailer

I remember when it was announced that Chris Pratt would voice Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The world was not prepared for that and lost its mind. The movie, of course, did just fine and has already grossed over $1 billion worldwide. Now, it appears that Chris Pratt is coming for another one of the world’s beloved characters because we cannot stop him.

Today, Sony Pictures Entertainment released the official teaser trailer for The Garfield Movie. The animated film, which will tell the story of the beloved cartoon cat, his dog friend Odie, and his owner John, will premiere in theaters in the summer of 2024.

You can check out the official teaser trailer for The Garfield Movie on YouTube below:

What is The Garfield Movie about?

The Garfield Movie will tell the story of Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt because no character is sacred) and Odie being pulled into a heist by the cat’s long-lost father (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson).

Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt), the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – scruffy street cat Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) – Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist.

In addition to Pratt and Jackson, the film will star Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein, and Bowen Yang. It is directed by Mark Dindal, best known for The Emperor’s New Groove and Chicken Little.

It seems like Hollywood is going through a little bit of a renaissance when it comes to bringing beloved animated, video game, and toy characters to the big screen. With the recent successes of Sonic the Hedgehog, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Barbie, the door is certainly open for a Garfield movie. Even Nintendo announced it is now working on a live-action Zelda movie.

The Garfield Movie will premiere in theaters in the summer of 2024, but we don’t have an actual release date just yet. If you want to watch the film in the best quality possible when it eventually comes to one of the streaming services, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.